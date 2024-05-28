Man Utd, Chelsea target ‘chooses’ Arsenal as Arteta makes offer for ‘bombshell’ to win the Premier League

Arsenal are set to beat Premier League rivals Man Utd and Chelsea to Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on the final day of the season with Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over West Ham handing them the title.

Arsenal did their bit by defeating Everton but it wasn’t enough as Man City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title by two points.

The north Londoners continue to improve every season under Mikel Arteta with the Gunners improving their squad last summer as Declan Rice, David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all arrived.

And Arsenal will now be one of the most attractive clubs to join in world football with the way players view the club likely to have changed under Arteta, who guided the Gunners back into the Champions League last term.

A new striker is one of Arteta’s top priorities for the summer transfer window and reports in Spain now claim that Inter Milan’s Martinez ‘chooses Arteta and Arsenal’.

It is understood that Barcelona are also ‘interested’ but Arsenal are looking ‘to lead an ambitious summer’ and are expected to beat the Catalan giants to Martinez.

The report insists that an ‘offer close to 100 million euros arrives’ at Inter Milan from the Premier League side for Martinez – who has also drawn interest from Chelsea and Manchester United – with a move to Arsenal seen as ‘a very attractive option’ with the Argentina international ‘rejecting’ Barcelona.

While another report in Spain claims that Arsenal want a ‘Dutch bombshell’ in the form of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna as Arteta looks ‘to win the Premier League’ next season.

Arteta sees Zirkzee as ‘the ideal striker to strengthen his team’ and Arsenal are ‘preparing an official offer to acquire the promising striker’ this summer.

The Arsenal hierarchy are ‘willing to act quickly and decisively to get ahead of other potential buyers’ with the former Bayern Munich starlet attracting interest from Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus among other European clubs.

It is claimed that ‘the urgency increases with each passing day, as other powerful clubs are willing to enter the bidding for his services’ and Arsenal ‘are looking to secure his position as Zirkzee’s preferred destination’.

One player who seems likely to leave Arsenal this summer is Aaron Ramsdale and David Seaman reckons the England international needs to move for his own development.

“You aren’t going to develop being a number two,” Seaman said on his own podcast.

“You’re going to get left behind in the pecking order because other goalkeepers will start playing.

“As an Arsenal fan, I don’t really want Aaron Ramsdale to go. But then as an ex-England goalkeeper, I want to see another keeper developing.

“When I’m looking at it, I think he could go to somewhere like Chelsea to give himself a better shot of getting first team action. I think there are a few clubs who he would suit, maybe someone like West Ham too.”

