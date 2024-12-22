Arsenal may have already found solution to replace Bukayo Saka after worrying injury

Mikel Arteta has admitted he is ‘pretty worried’ about Bukayo Saka’s prognosis after he was forced out of action early on against Crystal Palace with what looks to be a potential hamstring injury.

The winger has been hugely influential for Arsenal once again this season, racking up nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games in all competitions as Arsenal aim to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Saka will now need to be assessed as to the extent of his injury – but Alan Shearer believes that Gabriel Jesus’ promising signs of improved form may prove to be incredibly timely for Arsenal.

The Brazilian international had scored just two goals in all of 2024 before scoring a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday afternoon, then following it up with a brace against the same opposition in the league on Saturday.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “We know how it goes – he was having such a tough time in front of goal. But I think Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit because of what happened in midweek.

“He gets his goals, and as soon as he gets that you can see the belief he would have had in training and everything else. He had to start him today and it was a wonderful performance from him. It’s no surprise that he was back among the goals today.

“He feels back amongst it and he’s got belief again … His all-round play I thought was very very good, whether he was bringing people into the game with little touches or getting in behind.

“You can see he’s got a pace about him again and he feels as if he belongs back in the team, and he’ll be devastated he didn’t get a hat-trick.

“It was a really good performance from Arsenal and particularly [Jesus], and I mention his work rate – they’re 4-1 up with, what, five minutes to go and he goes chasing the ball, keeps it alive, the ball goes in to Declan Rice, and that’s a really clever finish.

“He’s got to carry that on now. He’s had a disappointing time, but he’s back. He’s never been prolific, certainly not at Arsenal anyway, so those numbers have to improve.”

Shearer believes Jesus’ return to form could have come at the perfect time for Arsenal after Saka was forced off in the first half and was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

The former England and Newcastle striker added: “He’ll be a big loss for Arsenal – not only Saka’s goals, but his assists, which is why it’s even more important for Jesus to step up and replace him.”

