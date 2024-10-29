2YBWME0 Manchester, England, 19th October 2024. Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Arsenal have long needed strength in depth in the wide areas with Mikel Arteta’s options of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli thin in that department.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are both the Gunners’ preferred outlets on the wings, while Leandro Trossard and loanee Raheem Sterling can also operate there, though the duo don’t quite bring the quality that Saka and Martinelli offer.

Saka has nursed injuries this season, while Martinelli has struggled for form at times and that could open the door for a new signing in January.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is a strong contender to take Arteta’s side up a level.

Brown said: “I’ve heard Arsenal have been looking at him. I can see that move being a possibility. They’ve done deals like that in the past when they signed Trossard for example, who have come in and benefitted their squad.

“He’s done fantastically well for Brentford not just this season but for a long period now.”

In the absence of Ivan Toney, who left the Bee’s for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the summer, Mbeumo has really stepped up and filled the void for Thomas Frank’s side, having found the back of the net eight times this season in just 10 matches.

Mbeumo has become a real handful coming in off the right-hand side, similarly to Saka and Brown claims he would fit in perfectly at the Emirates.

He continued: “With the injury issues Saka has faced, it’s shown they need depth in that area. Mbeumo could provide that, but they also like the fact that he can play across the front three and provide cover behind the striker too.

“His goalscoring record has been brilliant this season and I don’t think Brentford would entertain an offer in the middle of the season, but he could be one to watch next summer.”

At just 25-years-old, time is certainly on Mbeumo’s side to make the step up to a bigger club, in contrast to Toney who turned 29 in March.

Arteta has also deployed young academy starlet Ethan Nwaneri as a winger late in games, showing signs of his faith in the 17-year-old who made his debut against Mbeumo’s club at just 15.

For Mbeumo, a departure in the next 12 months could come at the right time with his current boss Thomas Frank also tipped to depart the Gtech amid interest from Manchester United as they look to replace Erik ten Hag.