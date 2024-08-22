Spain international set to ‘become a new Arsenal player today’ after missing training

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is set to become a new Arsenal player today ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners made David Raya’s loan deal into a permanent move earlier in the summer in a £27m deal, while Riccardo Calafiori has joined from Bologna for around £42m.

Arsenal’s intention, similar to last summer, is to add quality to their already impressive squad as they look to finally pip Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal are being tipped by a number of pundits and former players to win the title and their pursuit of Spain international Merino could help them achieve their ambitions.

It has been a long pursuit and it could finally be over with Spanish publication Marca insisting that Merino is ‘set to become a new Arsenal player today’.

The report adds that the negotiations between Arsenal and the Spanish club have ended ‘in an agreement’ and Merino ‘did not train yesterday with his current Real Sociedad teammates due to lower back pain, according to the official version, but everything indicates that he was already living his last hours as a player for the San Sebastian club, as the agreement for his transfer to Arsenal was being finalised.’

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay was ‘seen taking a flight to London’ late on Tuesday and now a deal is set to go through for around €35m.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also brought an update on the Merino deal as well as news of other transfer business at the Emirates Stadium.

On Arsenal transfer news, Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The expectation remains for the Mikel Merino deal to happen, it’s just about working on the details of the deal, with Arsenal very relaxed and confident. As well as that, we could see some players leave Arsenal before the end of the window, such as Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

“With Nketiah, we know Nottingham Forest are interested. However, Forest have also shown an interest in Santiago Gimenez – their bid has been rejected by Feyenoord, €26m plus add-ons was still not enough. Forest have advanced in talks with Arsenal and also with Nketiah as he’s accepted the proposal on contract. Forest remain attentive to Gimenez situation but as of last night, Nketiah is the favourite striker option for them.

“There have been many rumours about Ramsdale, but he has several possibilities. One of those is Bournemouth because they will not be signing Giorgi Mamardashvili anymore as part of the Liverpool-Valencia deal. Bournemouth are continuing to look for a new goalkeeper and Ramsdale is an option.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Paul Merson ‘shocked’ Arsenal let Chelsea seal ‘incredible’ transfer – ‘he’d be a great signing’

👉 One per club: Premier League hot takes include Arsenal near-invincible, Man City relegated, Klopp return

👉 Ten Hag will not be sacked and Liverpool will finish above Arsenal – it’s predictions season!

“Wolves could also be one to watch as they’re keeping a close eye on the situation of Ramsdale, but as of today Arsenal are rejecting all loan proposals as they only want a permanent transfer or a loan with obligation. Let’s see if they will find a solution, but the overall feeling from sources in the industry is that Ramsdale will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window.

“Arsenal already have an agreement with Joan Garcia to replace Ramsdale if he leaves. The Espanyol goalkeeper, 23, won the Olympics final with Spain this summer, and he has an agreement on a contract with Arsenal. Now it’s down to a club-to-club agreement, but that’s not going to be a problem from what I’m hearing, so when Ramsdale leaves they will be ready with an official bid for Garcia, this is the idea.

“Finally on Arsenal, there have been some headlines again about Mikel Arteta and a new contract. I’m still on the same position that I mentioned in June, which is that I fully expect Arteta to sign a new deal at Arsenal. My info in June was clear, he wants to stay and Arsenal are super happy with him. The plan is absolutely to continue together with a new deal.”