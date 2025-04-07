Pundit Paul Merson has backed Arsenal to “hurt” Real Madrid when the two European giants clash in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal‘s focus is on the Champions League as they sit eleven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Gunners also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao, while they have an almighty test in the Champions League quarter-finals as they face Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s host Real Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday night, and Merson reckons the North London outfit needs to “win by at least two” goals ahead of the return leg.

“Arsenal have got to win this first leg. Winning by one is the bare minimum, I think they will have to win it by at least two,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“We saw it in last year’s quarter-final with Bayern Munich, where it was comfortable for Bayern in the second leg, after the 2-2 draw at the Emirates. And I don’t see Real Madrid not scoring two goals at the Bernabeu.

“Real aren’t playing well at the moment. Arsenal will hurt them because Real are conceding too many goals at the moment.

“They lost to Valencia at the weekend, they lost at the Bernabeu to Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, the game before that against Leganes they were 2-1 down before they came back and won 3-2.

“But while they’re not playing well, they always turn up in the Champions League. This is the worry for Arsenal.”

Merson reckons that Jakub Kiwior is another “worry” for Arsenal, whose chances of progressing have been hampered by Gabriel’s injury.

“I thought it was a 50:50 chance when Bukayo Saka came back from injury. But now with Gabriel being injured, I say 25 per cent,” Merson added.

“If you had a choice between Saka and Gabriel for these two legs, you would pick Gabriel. Because the way Arsenal will win this is if they make it a cagey cup tie. If this gets to a gung-ho football match, there’s only one winner.

“Saliba and Gabriel make each other better. They are like Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, they are much better playing together.

“It’s a big ask for Jakub Kiwior, if he is the one to start. Jurrien Timber has only played at centre-back once or twice, while Ben White has been out a long time.

“You’re asking someone who hardly plays – because he’s not as good as the other two – to come into a Champions League quarter-final. Kiwior is alright, but he’s not Arsenal.

“And you’re asking Kiwior to mark him. Kylian Mbappe, the best in the world or at least in the top three alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. He plays on the shoulder and if he gets through, I just don’t see anybody catching him.

“And I think that’s the worry for me with Arsenal. They will have to win this football match and they have to chase it at times. That’s where it’s dangerous.”