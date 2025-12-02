Merson makes bold Premier League title claim as he predicts Arsenal scoreline vs Brentford

Paul Merson is expecting Arsenal to win the Premier League title “easily” this season, while he’s also tipping Chelsea to finish above Manchester City.

The Gunners have made a great start to the new season but were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea on Sunday as the ten-man Blues made Arsenal work for a point.

Arsenal are still five points clear of second-placed Manchester City – who beat Leeds United 3-2 on Saturday – while Chelsea and Aston Villa are a further point adrift.

The games are now coming thick and fast in the Premier League ahead of the festive period with Arsenal back in action against Brentford again on Wednesday.

And Merson reckons Arsenal will “easily” win the Premier League title this season and that they will get back to winning ways by thrashing the Bees tomorrow.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Arsenal have dropped points against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, but they are winning against everyone else and that is making a difference.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Foden, Frank, Sunderland, Paqueta, Arsenal and more…

“If you told Arsenal at the start of the season that they were going to have a run where they face Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the space of a week and come away with two wins and a draw, they would have taken it all day long.

“Manchester City are still the closest challengers for Arsenal and they were nowhere near good against Leeds.

“Even after the draw against Chelsea, I can’t see anybody touching Arsenal at the top of the table. If they can look after their players well, I think they can easily win the league this season.

“A comfortable win against Brentford at home is coming up. I’m going for Arsenal 3-0.”

Arsenal legend Merson reckons Chelsea “have it in them” to finish above Man City this season and claim second place behind the Gunners.

Merson added: “You’ve got to be impressed by the way in which Chelsea played against Arsenal.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Caicedo, Chalobah, cards and carelessness

👉 Five Arsenal players in Premier League XI of the season so far

👉 Chelsea 1 Arsenal 1: Caicedo v Rice debate can be considered dead, but the title race is alive

“To have your best player, your engine, sent off and still play that kind of football against a team like Arsenal, Enzo Maresca will be super happy.

“We always say Chelsea are a very young team, but they have a lot of players who are full internationals for their country. Despite being young, most of them have considerable experience playing at senior level.

“Looking at Chelsea’s squad, they surely have it in them to finish above Manchester City this season.

“Leeds is a big game for Chelsea fans because they don’t get along very well with their Leeds counterparts. It’s a rivalry that stretches back to the 1970s.

“Elland Road will be rocking and Chelsea will have to be careful. In the first 20 minutes, the crowd will be firmly behind Leeds and the hosts will be buzzing.

“Chelsea must weather that early storm and then they can play their football and go on to win it.”