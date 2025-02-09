Paul Merson reckons Arsenal should bring former Tottenham star Harry Kane to the Emirates Stadium in the next January transfer window.

The England international scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs, including 213 in the Premier League, and he has continued his amazing scoring rate in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Kane has scored 72 goals in 73 matches in allc competitions for the Bavarians with 57 of those coming in 51 Bundesliga appearances.

Despite a record-breaking first season in the Bundesliga, Kane is still without the trophies he moved to Bayern Munich for, although Vincent Kompany’s side are on track to win the title this season.

And a recent report in the Daily Telegraph revealed that Kane has a release clause in his Bayern Munich contract that will become active next Janaury.

The report claimed:

‘Telegraph Sport understands that there is a release clause in Kane’s Bayern contract, even though he is said to be extremely happy in Germany and has no thoughts of activating it any time soon. Premier League clubs are already aware of the existence of Kane’s release clause, which could be crucial to a potential return to England. ‘Kane moved to Bayern on a four-year contract for £100m in August 2023, with Tottenham also securing a first option agreement as part of the transfer. That would only be applicable should Bayern agree to sell Kane and the striker wanted to return to Spurs, where he spent 13 years and became the club’s all-time highest scorer. ‘There is no fixed fee in Tottenham’s first-option agreement, meaning the club would still have to trigger his release clause or negotiate a price with Bayern for Kane. ‘Should a rival club ever trigger his Bayern release clause, Tottenham would have to decide whether or not to match the bid and hope the 31-year-old preferred a return to North London.’

Kane himself commented on the report over the weekend, he said: “What I can say is that I’m very happy at FC Bayern. No comment on the clause.”

And now Merson reckons Arsenal should go and buy Kane with the Gunners finding it hard to find an available striker with the quality to improve their attack.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I keep on saying Isak but there’s not a lot around. I’d go Harry Kane. I’d pay the £60-odd million for Harry Kane.

“I know it’s not my money. Like Sol Campbell didn’t (go to Arsenal)?

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five strikers Arsenal must target: Arteta to sign Bundesliga youngster over Alexander Isak

👉 Top ten market value increases of the season features Ethan Nwaneri and Aston Villa star

👉 ‘Back in your box’: Arsenal hero hits out at Alf Haaland as Lewis-Skelly told to ‘wind his neck in’

“He’s got that clause. If he wins the league which he should with Bayern now but when he does that I think that’s it and come back.

“If he thinks he can beat Shearer’s record at Tottenham, but I don’t see the point coming back to Tottenham.

“There’s no point just coming back just to beat that and I don’t think he’d have as much of a chance of beating that than he would at Arsenal.”

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood added: “I can’t see it but I think wherever he comes back to a club where he thinks he can win something and beat the record.

“He could do that at Tottenham, he’d score a lot of goals there. He wants to win trophies.

“He won’t let up, he’ll keep going. If he does decide to come back to the Premier League there will be plenty of takers but he’ll want a team who he thinks can win.”