Paul Merson reckons Arsenal will look to sell Martin Odegaard in the summer transfer window with the Norwegian likely to be in demand.

The Gunners were crowned champions of England last month as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal, who also lost in the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain, are once again looking to take their team to another level next season.

And one of their dependable players from the last few years could be up for sale after Odegaard had his least effective season since joining Arsenal.

Odegaard could only manage one goal and six assists in the Premier League, which was a far cry from his 2023/24 total of 18 goal contributions.

It has been reported previously that Odegaard and Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli are ‘candidates’ to leave in the summer but the Gunners ‘are not willing to listen to offers below €95m (£82m)’.

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And Merson reckons Arsenal could move the Norway international but he warns “there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him” because of his quality.

Merson said on The Sports Agents: “It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Martin Odegaard].

“But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

Pundit: ‘Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal’

When asked how Arteta should use Odegaard going forward, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol told ESPN: “Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal.

“If you’re Odegaard, the club captain and 18 months ago you were the guy. All of a sudden – and I know he’s had some injuries – but there’s question marks over whether he actually starts because of Eze.

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“And maybe because of the way he’s been playing, someone else might get ahead of him as well. So if you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”

Fellow pundit Frank Leboeuf added: “I agree, I agree. I’ve always liked Martin Odegaard and the way he plays because he’s very elegant, but he’s not influential anymore.

“He’s there to start the action, to distribute the ball horizontally. But with Eze right now the moves are not the same, he’s more vertical, more influential and he’s going to help [Viktor] Gyokeres too.

“So it will be a hard time for Odegaard and he will have to make a very good choice, a big choice, at the end of the season.”

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