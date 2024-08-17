Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has picked out Chelsea newbie Pedro Neto as a ‘player to watch out for this season’ as he’s an “incredible” signing.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been the biggest spenders in Europe this summer as their push to hoard players has continued.

The Premier League giants have completed one of this summer’s shock signings as they have invested around £54m to beat rivals in the race to sign Neto from Wolves.

The electric winger has been dogged by injuries in recent years, but at times, he was sensational last season as he grabbed two goals and nine assists in his 20 Premier League appearances.

Chelsea opted to sign Neto despite already being spoiled for choice in wide areas, while they lack a world-class striker.

Heading into this summer, Arsenal were expected to sign Neto or an alternative right winger as they need a player capable of competing with England international Bukayo Saka.

Athletic Bilbao standout Nico Williams has also been mentioned as a potential target, but Merson thinks Neto would be a “great signing for Arsenal”.

“Someone else who I think can do really well is Pedro Neto at Chelsea,” Merson said.

“At the start of the summer, I thought he’d be a great signing for Arsenal. He suits them down to the ground and is a player that could have taken the load off Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

“So, that deal shocked me. If Chelsea can keep him fit, I think it is an incredible signing.”

Merson has also made a Premier League title prediction, claiming Arsenal need to “bring in a centre-forward” who is capable of scoring 20 goals in a season.

“I can’t see past Manchester City,” Merson added.

“If Arsenal do bring in a centre-forward, I can see them pushing City all the way, potentially even winning it. They definitely need a 20-goal merchant.

“However, it’s difficult to back against City doing it again.”

Merson has also picked out the summer signing in the Premier League he suspects will have the greatest positive impact this season.

“At Spurs, Richarlison is a good player on his day, but you need more than on your day,” Merson continued.

“Solanke could be that difference because teams were starting to push up on Spurs and suffocate them, but Solanke’s pace and his threat in behind, that can help stretch the game for Postecoglou’s side.

“That could in turn help James Maddison, who didn’t get much space at all when he returned to the team after his injury. But Solanke will help him get space and, with time and space, Maddison can pick out anybody.”