Arsenal letgend Paul Merson has told the Gunners to attempt to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last week and celebrated by beating Crystal Palace on Sunday in their final match of the season.

Arsenal could have an even better season if they can overcome Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and win the Champions League.

There have already been rumours about who Arsenal could buy in the summer with more of the world’s top players likely to be attracted to a move to Arsenal after their brilliant season.

And Merson would like the Gunners to sign another striker, specifically Alvarez – who is valued at £130m – from Atletico Madrid, as Arsenal look to sign a player to take the goal burden away from Viktor Gyokeres.

Merson said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I would get a centre forward this summer, I would go for Julian Alvarez.

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“I’m a big fan. If they could get him I would. I still think they probably need another midfield player as well.”

Gary Neville has also hinted that Arsenal should sign a new striker in the summer, while he also asked if Mikel Arteta’s side need a new central midfielder.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “Arsenal will need to add again [in the transfer market] but at this point right now when they’ve won the title and got a Champions League final I don’t want to focus on that.

“I’m not in that mood and I’m actually really happy for them. It’s not the time to start talking about Arsenal being built for a second title run.

“Let’s be clear, they have to be. But I can’t give that too much consideration given we’ve got a Champions League final and a World Cup coming up.

“We’ll start to think about those things nearer the time and do they need another centre forward as back-up to Viktor Gyokeres? Do they need another central midfielder in case Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi aren’t quite there?

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“There’s probably a couple of positions that Arsenal will still want to think about but they’ve got a lot of strength in that squad.”

One player who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal is Gabriel Martinelli and the Brazilian has been reflecting on his seven-year journey to the Premier League title.

Martinelli said after their title win: “I got here before [Mikel Arteta], so it’s something that I always talk about.

“I got here seven years ago and winning this title today is something that I’ve been dreaming of. It’s a pleasure for me to play for Arsenal and winning this title is something that means a lot to everyone and for me, it’s even more. It means so much to me.

“It feels amazing. Winning the Premier League is something we’ve been trying to do for the past few years and we did it this year. It means a lot to everyone in the football club, not just the players, but the staff, the fans and every single person that works in the training ground, the stadium. Everyone deserves this moment and everyone is part of it.”

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