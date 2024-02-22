Paul Merson has warned Newcastle United that they could get “destroyed” by Arsenal when they face off at the Emirates this weekend.

Arsenal have been firing in the Premier League in recent weeks. They have won five league games in a row and scored 21 goals in the process.

Newcastle meanwhile have struggled defensively this season and has conceded 41 goals in their 25 matches. In their last three games alone, they have let in eight goals.

Dan Burn has been exposed when playing against pacey wingers this season and will likely come up against Bukayo Saka this weekend. According to Rio Ferdinand, the Gunners standout is not “world-class” but he has 12 goals and seven assists in 24 Premier League games this term.

When previewing this weekend’s fixture, Merson indicated that it “could get messy” as Saka may “have a field day”.

“I don’t think their European setback will affect Arsenal this weekend. Newcastle have been inconsistent recently but have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They’re scoring goals, but they’re conceding far too many goals as well. They cannot go to Arsenal this weekend and defend like that – they’ll get destroyed.

“Newcastle’s defence is struggling at the moment, but they don’t have much to play for. I like watching them play because they open games up, but they don’t want to do that against Arsenal – it could get messy.

“Bukayo Saka could have a field day in this fixture, and I expect Arsenal to win this game comfortably.”

Arsenal head into this weekend’s game after losing 1-0 to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night. Speaking post-match, Mikel Arteta admitted that he was “very disappointed” with his side’s performance.

“Obviously I am very disappointed the way we gave the game away at the end,” Arteta told reporters.

“Not managing that situation well enough. You get punished in the Champions League. If you cannot win it, you don’t lose it.

“We really dominated the game but we lacked purpose, especially in the first half. You need to have much more aggression, you need to break lines, to play forward and generate much more threat on that backline.

“We will learn from it. Now it is clear, it is half-time. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and that will be the purpose and the plan.”

When asked if his squad were naive to lose in such a way, Arteta answered: “Well it’s only the last ball, so if in 94 minutes they haven’t had any naivety other than that one.

“I think it’s a bit cruel to judge it. But it’s true that it has had a big impact on the result. A lot of other things they did for the first time here were very good. When you give the ball away three times in that area – you cannot do it.”