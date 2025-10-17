Arsenal “will walk the league title” if Mikel Arteta’s side beat Fulham over the weekend, according to Gunners legend Paul Merson.

Liverpool raced into an early lead this season when Arne Slot’s side won all five of their first five Premier League matches and building up a five-point gap on Arsenal.

However, a nightmare week for the Reds saw them lose to Crystal Palace, Galatasary and Chelsea in all competitions with the two Premier League defeats particularly costly.

It allowed Arsenal, who beat Newcastle and West Ham over the same period, to leapfrog Liverpool into top spot and Arteta’s men now lead the Premier League by a point.

Arsenal massively improved the depth of their squad in the summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Piero Hincapie all signing.

And Merson reckons a victory over London rivals Fulham on Saturday will catapult Arsenal to a comfortable Premier League title victory this season.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “If you’re Arsenal, these are the games that are going to win you the league. I’ve seen them slipping up in games like these too many times. Arsenal did not beat West Ham last year and they did that this season.

“They also lost to Fulham last season, so they can send a huge statement with a win against Fulham.

“Three points in this game will send a strong message to their rivals about them learning from the mistakes of the past. Last season, when Arsenal finished second to Liverpool, they lost to West Ham, Fulham and Newcastle.

“If Arsenal win this Saturday, that’s all of those three teams beaten this season, and nine points they missed last time in the bag already!

“I actually think that if Arsenal win this game, they will walk the league title! It’s an unbelievable squad and the depth is insane. Arsenal have two good players for every position on the pitch. When you compare it to Liverpool, if Virgil van Dijk gets injured, goodnight! Ryan Gravenberch injured? Goodnight! Even Mo Salah, again goodnight.

“Arsenal look unstoppable. Nobody can catch them if they keep playing like this! If they hadn’t lost to Liverpool, we would’ve been thinking, ‘can anyone actually beat them this season?’

“Arsenal have had the toughest start to a football season and they are still the league leaders! I expect them to kick on from here starting with a comfortable win over Fulham.

“Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal.”