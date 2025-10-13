Arsenal told to sign brother of current player who ‘brings a bit of grit’ to Arteta’s side

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen thinks Arsenal should sign Quinten Timber who “is a very good player”.

The Gunners are having a good season so far with Mikel Arteta’s side overtaking Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table just before the international break.

Wins over West Ham and Newcastle United saw Arsenal gain six points on Arne Slot’s side as the Reds lost to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

And now Arsenal are very well placed to win the Premier League if they can up their form with Arteta’s men having by far the best defence in the league after seven matches.

Timber has played his part in all seven matches, starting six of them, with the right-back also contributing two goals and an assist with the Netherlands international one of the best in his position right now.

And Timber’s compatriot Meulensteen has heaped praise on the Arsenal defender and reckons the Gunners should look into signing his brother, Quinten, who plays as a midfielder for Feyenoord.

Meulensteen said: “Jurrien Timber will be key if Arsenal do win the title.

“He’s a competitor. He’s versatile. He can play in different positions.”

Meulensteen added: “Obviously, his brother is playing at Feyenoord, he is a very good player as well who Arsenal could keep an eye on.

“They’re good and I like Jurrien. He brings this bit of grit that Arsenal need, and on top of that, he’s obviously a very, very good player.”

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has scored three goals in seven matches so far for Arsenal and Meulensteen reckons the Sweden international reminds him of Man Utd legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Meulensteen continued: “Viktor Gyokeres is physical and direct, it’s good for him to get on the scoresheet again.

“He quickly established himself at Sporting after leaving Brighton, and it’s good that he’s now doing that at Arsenal, a club playing attacking football.

“He should get plenty of opportunities and needs to convert them.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy was an out-and-out goal machine, living only to score goals if given service. In that respect, I can see similarities in Gyokeres.

“However, is he as ruthlessly goal-scoring as Ruud was? Those are big shoes to fill, as that was Ruud’s biggest quality, and Gyokeres still has to prove that.

“But he’s off to a good start with a few goals. We’ll see how he looks in six months, he might get on a run and score every week, who knows?”