Michael Owen reveals only way Arsenal can beat Liverpool to the Premier League title

Michael Owen has revealed the only way he can see Arsenal pipping Liverpool to the Premier League title after the Gunners lost 1-0 at home to West Ham.

A first-half strike from Jarrod Bowen saw the Hammers take all three points at the Emirates Stadium, while Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in a bad afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Liverpool are currently eight points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and could go 11 points clear on Sunday if they beat defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

A win at Man City would really all but seal the Premier League title for Liverpool but ex-Reds striker Owen reckons there is still a way that Arsenal could come out on top.

Owen insists that the Gunners will have a chance of pipping Liverpool to first place if Arteta’s side go the rest of the reason unbeaten.

Former Premier League striker Owen told Premier League Productions: “You’re going for a title and Liverpool have stumbled in the last couple of weeks.

“I know you’ve got injuries but you’re at home against West Ham and you’ve still got a good team out there. You’d think they would find a way but the West Ham goalkeeper was hardly worked today.

“They could still be out there now and they wouldn’t have scored. It’s disappointing for the Arsenal fans and now they’re going to need to ask for a lot of help from other teams.

“Liverpool have been absolutely brilliant this season, no one can deny they deserve to be top. We’re all looking at the run-in and wondering if Arsenal can do it.

“Now Liverpool need 29 points out of 26 which is not a banker still, it’s not a banker. But that’s assuming Arsenal go unbeaten and that’s the hard thing because they’re struggling for firepower.

“But they’ve got to aim for that because anything less and you’d think Liverpool would do it.”

Arteta felt his side didn’t reach the necessary standards to beat West Ham on Saturday, the Arsenal boss said: “First of all, congratulations to West Ham for the victory. We’re very disappointed with the result and as well the performance for the last period of the game because we really wanted it and showed that we really wanted it, and it becomes really difficult with 10 men.

“Today, we were not at the levels and standards that we have to hit to be much better than the opposition.”

Ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Arteta added: “We have to go through the pain of defeat and a big part of the performance as well. That’s what we’re going to need on Wednesday, to put in a different performance and win the game.

“Let’s go through the pain; let’s analyse, look at ourselves in the mirror and on Monday we go again.”

