Title ‘turning point’ sees Arteta reach Arsenal ‘ceiling’ and enter the same ‘tier’ as Ten Hag

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reached his ‘ceiling’ as some in the Mailbox put him in the same manager tier as Erik ten Hag after the Gunners face crucial title race turning point. Plus, Darwin Nunez, Liverpool, Pet Peeves, Geordie title charge, Erling Haaland and more…

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

Liverpool blunt as spoons

When I’d married my missus, a bunch of our belongings commingled as possessions tend to upon union. Amongst our treasures and our junk and everything in between, she had a set of JA Henckels steak knives that were probably midlife at the time but remained serviceable in the main.

A few years have passed and we’d known for some time that those edges have blunted, but we’d also omitted a lot of red meat from our diet and had generally less use for really top-shelf steak knives. Occasionally though, we’ll still come upon something sinewy or tough in need of sharper edge, and that’s when my contribution to the utensils drawer comes wandering into play.

Somewhere in my own youngish years I’d acquired the shittest knife to ever exist. It’s coarse, brand-less, has a plastic grip, the blade is tarnished. I imagine it was made in one of those Mexican or Chinese sweatshop factories for cents on the dollar. But crude as it is, it’s serrated and it cuts, and we’ll take this thing out from time to time when we just need to saw through some gristle.

This day forward, I’ll call this knife Darwin.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Villa claw back on 2-2 as I send this. Will there ever be a North London mural of Arteta being fed steak by Salt Bae ? I bet Salt Bae has a few top top steak knives in his arsenal…)

Turning point?

Writing in emotionally immediately after the Arsenal v Aston Villa match – I’m sure you’ll get many similar mails, but Liverpool’s extra-time winner and Arsenal’s subsequent inability to do the same certainly feels like a turning point.

The game’s defining moment was the ten minutes between Villa’s first and second goals. I’ve never thought of Arteta as a tactically naive manager but clearly there should have been a change in style between the first 60 minutes, when Arsenal’s high line and aggressive pressing led to chances, and a more measured defensive shell after Tielemans scored. Arteta even got a second chance to rectify his errors after Tielemans hit the post right after his goal, and yet I couldn’t see a marked change in approach.

Everyone knows that playing a high line leads to a higher probability of chances closer to the opposition goal whilst leaving space in behind. Why Arteta thought that trade-off was justified leading 2-1 at home with twenty minutes left to play is beyond me. And if Arteta couldn’t see the change to be made, I’d have thought that one of Odegaard / Rice / Gabriel could recognize the need to slow the game down.

Anyway – congrats to Kai Havertz for a well-taken goal after a very tough week, Trossard played well barring his late miss, and we need some sort of mystic healing power on Saka’s hamstring now more than ever to even stick around in this title race.

Kentaro M

It’s hard to remember a day with a more significant shift in narrative in a title race. On a different day, Liverpool rue more dropped points, and endure a week of speculation about a mini crisis. Arsenal are invigorated following an impressive team over a top side and the gap at the top is reduced to just 2 points.

However, following Nunez heroics and Arsenal capitulation, the picture is very different. Because a 6 point lead with a game in hand is significant. To show how significant, let’s look at potential form.

Let’s imagine Liverpool have a sharp downturn in form. They drop from around 2.4PPG down to 2, finishing the season with 10 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. Liverpool have a series of tough away games left, including Chelsea, Villa and Man City so that’s certainly not inconceivable.

If that happens, Liverpool would finish the season on 84 points. For Arsenal to reach 85 points, they would need 13 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in their last 16 games. For context, that’s the level of form that would give you 97 points over the course of the season.

In other words, the shift in form required is steep. Given Arsenal’s form and injuries, it’s seems very unlikely they would be able to suddenly hit that form. Which means it would take a serious nosedive in Liverpool’s form for Arsenal to win the league. However, as a permanently pessimistic football man, I’m completely open to that possibility.

There is of course a game which could change everything, and that’s Liverpool v Arsenal, which is the 3rd last game of the season. Liverpool follow that with a tricky trip to Brighton, so if Arsenal are within 5 points when they go to Anfield they’ll still give themselves a chance.

If Arsenal can win an Anfield it could all go down to the final day. Which takes place on 25th May 2025. If you know your football history, that’s the 20th anniversary of a pretty special football moment. So it will either be the ultimate party or a special anniversary pretty much ruined.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Mentality wise it must’ve been crushing for the Arsenal team to see us score last minute as they were all lacing up their boots. But nothing is more crushing than dropping two points at home from a ridiculously strong position. They did the latter to themselves.

While Liverpool dominated from an xG perspective it also felt like we would never score. In many respects 38 shots with an xG of only 4 is maybe reflective that a lot of the chances weren’t that great or weren’t being taken by the players most likely to score.

It was another of those days where Trent and Salah looked a bit quiet and that is definitely hurting us. I really hope both get a full rest for Tuesday. Szoboslai and Gravenberch showed again why they have become our most important midfielders this season with the way they restricted Brentford’s creativity.

Liverpool have come through a very ugly looking run of games and remain 6 points clear at the top. If Liverpool score 2 points a game, which is worse than our current rate of points per game, we finish on 84 points. Arsenal need 14 wins and 2 losses from their remaining 16 to beat that total. Personally, with a reinvigorated Man City, Forest, Man Utd and Liverpool Away games still come in the league I don’t see it happening. It’s our league title to win but after the way Arsenal collapsed yesterday you’ve got to expect Forest to be our nearest rival now. I don’t say it to antagonise but last season and this season prove that this iteration of Arsenal, or Arteta himself, just don’t have the bottle to see a league through.

Minty, LFC

Oh great…

Another reasonably straightforward decision has gone against Arsenal. I’m sure their fanbase will take it in the general good humour and mature manner we’ve come to expect this season…

Andy, formerly London not Cambridge (via everywhere)

Arsenal should focus more on training defending crosses … if only they had a specialised coach to help them with these.

Rado, Sofia

Oh dear…

What’s the excuse today? I assume if it isn’t the fault of the Woke cold weather, it might be to do with Trump’s inauguration having to be moved indoors?

Back in the real world, every passing week brings new evidence of Arteta’s complete unsuitability for a top-level role. He’s not a rookie anymore, he’s been in the job several years, and earns £15m a season. Watching Emery mug him off yet again, last night – exactly the same way Emery mugged him last season – is sign of a manager with a very slow learning trajectory.

Arteta continues to make bone-headed, moronic tactical decisions that backfire on Arsenal but he refuses to learn from them. The latest? Thomas Partey at right back. This tactical clusterfuck has never, and will never work. Partey lacks the attacking ability of a Trent or the defensive instincts of a Ben White. It’s ridiculous putting him in that position, and at halftime Emery clocked on and stuck Digne on. Result? Partey stands off Digne, all day to cross it and Tielemans strolls in for 2-1. Speaking of every passing week exposing Arteta’s catastrophic managerial recruitment record: Youri Tielemans was a free agent. A pretty obvious signing no? Wrong. £32m on a rancid Unicorn turd from Sociedad who is basically a Fake Kevin Nolan.

Second Villa goal, Partey again: no basic defensive instinct to track a runner back post. This is schoolboy stuff.

We will hear the usual whining from the usual quarters about “injuries” but those of us with eyes wand memories, recall when Arsenal fans refused to hear about injuries from the likes of Chelski/Citeh “because they spend a fortune”. £700m spent and Arsenal had Zero attacking options of note on their bench!

Andoni Iraola goes to Newcastle (who just schooled Arsenal), with Nine first team players out. Nine.

I missed the Bournemouth fans on the 365 mailbox moaning about a Deep State NHS conspiracy to crock Bournemouth players – what I did see, was Iraola go to St James, formulate a strong attacking plan, and score 4 goals away and destroy Newcastle, in a way that will elude Arsenal in the Carabao fixture. Arteta has not managed 4 goals at St James in 4 years! 😂😂

You see evidence of managers doing far more with way less resources, and on much lower wages, but then demented Gooners will turn around and seriously tell you, that there are No managers available who could surpass a £700m spend to play like a Stoke tribute Act and win f**** all (unless it’s with Emery’s team and players)

Stewie Griffin (Looking forward to next season’s Netflix Special. Season 22 of “THE EXCUSE”)

Two nil and you f***ed it up

Oh Arsenal … the gift that keeps on giving. Players giving it the biggie about catching LFC.

Gabriel celebrating a tackle and riling up the crowd midweek.

Manchester ref Kavanagh tried his best to give every decision your way after his UAE paymasters decreed all refs must thwart Liverpool’s march to the title by any means.

The cherry on the icing on the cake was Lego head complaining about time wasting.

Oh how we laughed our scouse heads off at that one la !!

See you 10th May. UTFRs

Poor Scouser Tommy, Saint Lucia

Mikel Arteta

I think we are seeing now Arteta’s ceiling. I don’t think he’s gonna be the man to lead arsenal to loads of trophies. It’s been the better part of a decade and a billion pounds and he doesn’t look any closer to winning anything.

Now it’s possible he could still win a title, he has been closed before. But even the staunchest arsenal surely admits there’s zero chance of a champions league.

Some managers can only take you so far, it’s why everyone fights over the same 5 or 6 elite managers who can go that one step further. Is arteta in the same bracket as pep and ancelotti? No. I don’t think he’s even in the next rung down with klopp and a few others. He’s in the next tier with Rafa, ten hag etc. actually it’s not even really fair to put him in that one either because they’ve all won more trophies than arteta in less time spending less money.

I’m sure he’s a really nice guy and super swell to work with but a title winner? We’ve seen close to zero evidence.

As for slot? No matter what any giddy Liverpool fan says, we don’t know yet. This is his first season here, currently he is on course but that can change. When we see his trophy cabinet after 7 years and £800m or so and it has one fa cup id say the exact same thing.

Lee

Sympathy for the Devil

Can’t help at this point feeling like Arteta snubbed the whole F365 team at some award show or something. Maybe he insulted your collective mothers? He’s a committed man, everyone knows, and an arse to boot so no-one would put it past him…

I wouldn’t normally defend a 2-2 draw where we fell from a winning position, even the ardent Arteta apologist I am. Continuing to have Partey in the squad, let alone play him, he deserves all the criticism for, no doubt.

But having to play him at RB in this game because we are missing 3 of our 4 right footed defenders with injury, and the one LB in the squad who could also cover out is hardly a great mystery. Same with only having Sterling on the bench when our three other right sided forwards are out injured too.

Also, is tiredness that ridiculous a concept when a squad lacking depth through injury (and key players struggling with sickness/fitness) has to play 6 games in 18 days? With virtually no rotation possible? Against 6 PL teams?

Arsenal this year have just been shit out of luck. Unlucky with injuries. Unlucky with bookings. Unlucky in big moments in games. The cosmic irony of only getting the rub of the green against Spurs isn’t lost on us.

And Liverpool have been/are better. Healthier, luckier, but most importantly also better and if they go on to win the league it will be their achievement, not our failure.

So knock it off with all this extra crap eh? You’d expect it from the Stewie’s of the world and no doubt if this appears it’ll be in contrast to his tripe, but I think you can all aspire to something a little higher.

Tom, (and like, Havertz’s hand is literally at his side, what is he supposed to do with it?) Leyton

Where’s the challenge?

I can’t help but laugh at Arsenal right now. Our closest challengers are Nottingham Forrest (who?). 115 City look done. Chelsea are proving to be the 10+ year project that they are, nowhere near complete and nowhere near challenging. Arsenal sacked their best Director of Football (Edu) in recent years, will no doubt sack their best manager (Arteta) in recent years, and can’t help but stumble around like a drunken fool right now, politics and all that.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa are varying degrees of crap right now. And I feel like I’m forgetting somebody….?

So what’s all this negativity surrounding our summer transfer window? Sure, we can add a few more new faces to add to the momentum but we don’t need massive changes. There just isn’t any real challenge in the league at the moment.

Romulus Shani (Smile :))

On actually not insufferable Liverpool…

As a Liverpool supporter, I am acutely aware of the perception amongst other fans that my kind are insufferable. An entitled bunch who believe their club are somehow more special or unique than anyone else. This narrative fascinates me. And it seems this sentiment has only grown this season as Liverpool have exceeded all expectations and are CURRENTLY challenging on all four fronts. The media narrative that we have one hand on the title only adds fuel to the fire.

Of course the club’s ‘This Means More’ marketing campaign didn’t help, but I don’t think Liverpool are any different to numerous other clubs, particularly those in northern, socialist cities like Newcastle, Leeds or dare I say Manchester, where supporters do have a particularly strong and passionate connection with their teams that dates back decades. This creates a special atmosphere in the grounds and generations of fans have great pride in the reputation they have for providing ferocious support and also great humour. And yes, there is also a deep sense of pride in the history of the club (again not unique to Liverpool – albeit with the number of trophies being a source of bragging rights!). Supporters revel in the nostalgia from the great games and players of the past, and the stadiums ARE special because they retain their character and feeling despite changing over time.

I come from a generation of Liverpool supporters that have known glory, but like anyone born from the tail end of the 1980s onwards, it has never felt entitled, expected or even likely. Perhaps this is the reason, if anything, that it does mean a little more! For every Istanbul or Madrid there has been an Athens or a Kiev. Then there was THE slip in 2014, which I’m still not sure I’m quite over 10 years on! Even the team that Jurgen built that racked up point after point between 2018-2020 and beyond had to contend with one of the most dominant teams not just in English football but in the history of our sport. 97 bloody points wasn’t enough in 2019! And finally the one Premier League title we did win was done so in front of an empty Kop, so we couldn’t even celebrate it properly!

I genuinely believe if I was a fan of any team other than perhaps City, United, Everton (or Spurs), I would be pleased that it’s Liverpool and Arsenal who appear to be in pole position to wrestle away City’s crown this year.

This weekend’s results will only have added to that narrative around insufferable Liverpool, but a few overzealous clowns aside, I can assure you that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters are by no means getting carried away. One Premier League title in 35 years dictates otherwise and Saturday’s matches only serve to emphasise just how quickly things can change! At 4:48, or whatever time it was, we were staring at the reality of Arsenal going within two points, after a number of draws in the last few games. The jubilance felt now only comes from that temporary relief, with a growing feeling in recent weeks that things were starting to unravel despite numerous things going in our favour this season. The lack of transfer activity under Richard Hughes’ leadership and our continued inability to sort so much as one contract between our three best players has been a huge frustration too.

We do have a huge opportunity and are in a position in which none of us would have expected to be before a ball was kicked this season. But nobody is prematurely counting any points from a Merseyside derby, particularly one played at Goodison. I would hope that a home game against Ipswich represents a good opportunity to consolidate on this weekend’s results but this is the Premier League and any team fighting for their lives whilst coming with a ‘free hit’ mentality represents a real danger. We then face a fantastically well-managed Bournemouth side away, before the trip across Stanley Park. And all this whilst Champions League football resumes and we have Carabao Cup semi-finals and FA Cup ties to try and navigate.

For all the talk about Liverpool’s strength in depth, and granted we currently have good options from the bench to try and change a game, we are still HUGELY reliant on a few key players. Our form could very easily go south if something were to happen to Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Trent, Salah or especially Van Dijk.

So, in conclusion, nobody is getting carried away and no chickens are being counted. We are rightly excited and for the good of English football thank god we have a title race that doesn’t seem inevitable this season. But I like the huge majority of Liverpool fans are expecting things to get a lot more difficult at some stage, and actually the closer Arsenal get to us the more likely it is that things will swing in their favour. That’s why the next 3-4 games are so pivotal because, whilst I’m sure Arsenal will drop points between now and the end of the season, do have some difficult fixtures coming up and no doubt have problems of their own to contend with, I feel Liverpool will absolutely need to maintain a buffer greater than 6 points – otherwise the pressure of expectation and hope in the final few weeks of the season might be too much to bear! But even that feels a long way off with so many matches still to play, and things could again change at the drop of a hat or a swing of Darwin’s boot!

Tom B, Wirral

P.S. @Richard Hughes – PLEASE get your finger out and get some contracts inked!

Money…

Another week, another slew of Liverpool fans insisting fsg are tight fisted.

Firstly, they’re not. They have spent plenty of times, including this year when they smartly coughed up a very modest (by modern standards) fee for the best young goalkeeper in Europe , which seems well timed because as much as I love Allison he’s been shaky since he came back.

Secondly, how many people who are complaining about not spending noticed that for the second year in a row Liverpool made a loss? Just me? Thought so. Perhaps before moaning about spending consider that fact is it’s pretty important when you want to avoid point deductions.

Finally for the people saying cities spending and big (absolutely ludicrous really) new contract for haaland shows that know they’re getting away with it. Actually it doesnt. It can also show (like Chelsea before) that they know there’s an incoming transfer ban and so they’re stocking up before it happens. Which I think is more likely personally, especially since even pep himself was shocked at the new contract. If he knew they were getting away with it he’d have been sitting in a press conference smoking a cigar saying he knew they were innocent all along.

In short, if you’re gonna ignore the accounts don’t comment on spending. It isn’t FIFA and even if FSG were a sugar daddy owner theyre not allowed to pump money in for transfers anyway.

Lee

Geordie title charge…

Mere days after compliant client journalists were publishing papers about Newcastle winning the league they were beaten, at home, but a team that was just too well coached for Eddie and his mate tindall.

Looking forward how Chris from DC tries to spin this as a positive.

Special shout out to Ryan Christe who out shithoused joelinton.

J Belfast

Pet Peeves

I realize I may come across as a cranky old man but isn’t anyone else getting annoyed by some of these stupid trends creeping into the game?

1. Socks rolled down.

According to Jack Grielish, when he was younger, he could not pull up his socks over his calves because the kit was cheap. Now every team has a couple of players with their socks rolled down. Fair enough but don’t roll around on the floor like your leg has been amputated when you get kicked. Same goes for these tiny shinpads. I saw someone insert something that looked like 2 pieces of toilet paper!

2. Holes in the Socks.

On planes people wear compression socks to aid circulation but footballers are cutting holes so that their calves can BREATH! Ironically having suffocating calves does not seem to be adversely affecting 80% of players or professional athletes in any other sport. Is there ANY scientific evidence to support this?

3. Complaining to the Ref.

What happened to only the Captain being allowed to approach the Ref? The thing that drives people crazy is not any one particular rule but how they are never consistently applied.

I’m sure you all have your own favorites!

Adidasmufc (Don’t get me started in VAR)

Erling Haaland

I see a lot of talk that Haaland being offered and accepting a long term, lucrative contract is an indication that Manchester City are already off the hook for the 115 charges. Maybe they are. Alternatively, maybe by tying down their most valuable asset to such a deal they’ve now driven any potential transfer fee absolutely sky high.

He’s pocketing a gigantic weekly pay packet, his agents won’t be queueing for soup either and the club have secured his services until such a time that Madrid inevitably pay whatever is demanded for him.

Keeps the few dozen fans that the club has very happy too.

A win for all concerned.

Eoin (he’ll be a Madrid player soon enough) Ireland

VAR

Dear F365

Can someone explain to me why it’s ok for VAR to (correctly) rule out the 3rd Bournemouth goal because it went out for a corner before going in, but they can’t go back and rule out the 1st Arsenal goal against Spurs, when they scored from the corner that was a goal kick?

I genuinely can’t see what the difference is? POGML and the refs just aren’t helping themselves with perceived inconsistency and favouritism.

Yours

A confused Spurs fan, Andrew

Bournemouth

Crap headline so very clicky.

They didn’t win due to their own dark arts, it was the ref simply not buying Newcastle’s “dark arts”.

If anything it was a joy to watch a team do it the right way for once, and be rewarded from the ref. They just kept attacking right to the end after Newcastle had coughed up possession for the tenth time.

A great game, please remember it for the right reasons. I was looking forward to seeing Isak continue his majestic form but was left in wonder at the quality of Bournemouth in all areas.

Fat Man (amazing how we all see it differently isn’t it)

Day of the Basque

It is already turning into an unusually great season.

Big up to Iraola, the best of the Gipuzcoans? Very tricky to predict which teams will finish where.

Danish Brentford were good again today. This is why it’s a great season: any team can take points from any other, and if not, certainly give them a proper fright.

I s’pose it is mainly because the money attracts the best coaches and the best players. I’d like to see a league of wages to help me work out who are over performing the most.

Feel good for Darwin & Kai. Currently 2-2 in the Gipuzcoa coaches derby- Emery -Arteta, great entertainment. Anybody’s game. Hjon Durán just came on!

As far as new manager bounce is concerned, Potter & Moyes have flat space hoppers so far.

Peter. (enjoying the beginning of the second half of this fab season) Andalucia.