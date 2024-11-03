Mikel Arteta told to drop Arsenal star after defeat to ‘absolutely brilliant’ Newcastle

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been told to drop one player by Joe Cole after the Gunners lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners hopes of winning the Premier League title this season are starting to fade after dropping points for a third consecutive match in the Premier League.

An Alexander Isak goal in the 12th minute secured all three points for Newcastle at St James’ Park and means Arsenal have now picked up just one point from three Premier League matches.

They remain five points behind second-placed Man City after Pep Guardiola’s side also slipped up in the title race with a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth – but Arteta’s side are now seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

And former Chelsea midfielder Cole reckons Leandro Trossard “was off it” against Newcastle and expects the Arsenal forward to be dropped for their next match.

Speaking on TNT Sports after the 1-0 win, Cole said: “I thought Newcastle were absolutely brilliant today. On the ball, off the ball, they were great.

“I think this is a season-turning result for Newcastle. A lot of people tipped Arsenal for the league, me included, but I’m second-guessing that now after what I saw today.

“They need to go back, take ownership and lift themselves ahead of a huge week now. Going to Milan and playing Chelsea who have been in great form.

“They could find themselves ten points adrift. I’m sure Mikel will make changes because Trossard was off it today, he’s fantastic but there will be changes.”

When asked whether his title race prediction had changed, Cole added: “I’ve had a change of heart, yeah. I’m not doing a full reversal yet but I’m having a change of heart.”

And Arsenal legend Martin Keown admits that his former club “didn’t play like champions” at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Keown said: Obviously it’s still early but it’s a long way back now with that lead Man City and Liverpool have already got.

“It was thoroughly disappointing from Arsenal. They didn’t impose their personality on the game at all.

“Credit to Newcastle. Arsenal just didn’t show up today, they didn’t get going and they’ve only got themselves to blame.

“Arsenal need to create more. There were a lot of disappointing performances out there. They didn’t turn up, they didn’t play like champions.

“I wonder if there will be some changes, Ethan [Nwaneri] came on and did quite well, Trossard didn’t have his usual game. There are players who can came in.

“There’s things the manager can do but he needs to find a better balance. All credit to Newcastle but Arsenal were not good enough today.”