Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides exciting Odegaard contract update and Saka injury news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka is ready to play against Everton on Sunday, while Thomas Partey is still unavailable.

The Gunners have failed to win in their last five visits to Goodison Park, so Arteta will hope he can end that run this weekend when he returns to the home of his former club.

Arsenal have got off to a good start this season, winning three and drawing one of their four opening Premier League matches. Their supporters will hope that they can pick up another three points against the Toffees.

Arteta began his pre-match press conference by giving an injury update.

On Saka, who is reportedly being ‘troubled’ by an Achilles issue, he said: “He’s fine. He trained normally today so there’s nothing to report there.

“Every player has pains or issues but it’s nothing to worry about.”

The same cannot be said for Partey, however, who is facing another few weeks out with a groin problem. “He’s still a few weeks away. He’s got a muscle injury. He’s progressing well,” Arteta said.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘close’ to sealing £51m January deal as the Gunners ‘finish rebuilding’ Arteta’s squad

Next, Arteta was asked about the prospect of Martin Odegaard signing a contract extension with Arsenal.

As previously reported by Football365, Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ with the player’s entourage over a new bumper deal.

On that, Arteta said: “[Odegaard is] our captain amd he’s a massive player for us. Really important for now and the future. We want to keep him here for a long time

“I’m always optimistic. We’re really close with him and his agent. Whenever that’s confirmed we will announce it.

Finally, Arteta gave his thoughts on Nicolas Pepe’s departure from the Emirates. The £72m signing joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer last week.

“I wasn’t involved in the process of that deal. What I can say about him as a person is he’s a phenomenal boy,” Arteta said.

“It’s not his fault the amount of money we paid. When things are not working you have to move on. It’s no point trying when it’s not working.”

READ MORE: £72m Man Utd summer signing not as talented as Arsenal flop, says former coach