Whoever’s job it is to hire and fire at Arsenal needs to hand Mikel Arteta his sandwiches wrapped in a road map. How long before the fans realise the emperor has no clothes? He’s taking the pish now and his eyes betray the fact that he knows it.

The cups are gone or almost gone again. They couldn’t even beat 10-man Manchester United. How do you get to stay in work after five years, winning an FA Cup and nothing else, in an era when failure is seldom tolerated and having been provided with a lot of money. One argument to stick with him is that he took over a poor squad. But that was five years ago. Five years. How long are you going to stick with this long-proven failure of a nearly man?

Yes, you’re nearly top of the Premier League table but nearly is as near as you ever have or will get. They obviously lack belief in the same old voice saying the same old nearly man things. Surely they can’t rely on set-pieces to drag them through. They need a new approach, not more of the same. This season after season failure would not be tolerated anywhere else but seems institutionalised at Arsenal. The nearly man is the most deceptive concept because it appears that you’re nearly successful and just need a small push to be successful. Nobody thinks Arteta is rubbish, just proven not quite good enough.

The nearly man lacks something and staying in an unchanging position won’t allow him to discover what. And it prevents success; it always will. Everyone keeps hoping against hope it comes right. But it’s not going to happen. Some results are good and things never get terrible, but that’s how nearly men survive. Nobody has the courage to sack him, of course, but better, less complacent, more ambitious managers are out there. Let’s get this spelled out clearly: Arteta has, since an FA Cup five years ago won absolutely nothing and spent a fortune doing it. If you can’t beat a 10-man Man Utd in two hours, that is telling to the point of embarrassment.

The lack of a striker is a glaring uncorrected error. You can point to a good goals total to try and disprove the theory but watching them, it is obvious that in big moments, they haven’t got a striker to put the ball away. And it isn’t a recent thing. It’s a long-term problem. Arteta doesn’t want to lose face and cave to all the calls. His ego holds them back.

Fifty-five touches in the United box but just one goal is telling you a story. His Guardiola connection is doing a lot of heavy lifting but he’s a pale imitation. The numbers tell you that. He’s rightly looking haunted now. There’s only so many excuses you can make before you sound ludicrous. Saying you love your players is not good enough; maybe they don’t love you.

He’s far from irreplaceable. I would suggest someone with style who is capable of crafting a good side is Thomas Frank. He might not know Pep but that connection has failed to win much and is still failing.

The board can take loads of failure if they are still pulling in the big money, but I’d suggest the fans need to get some balls and demand better for their highly-priced ticket. You’ll be waiting forever for another trophy, despite sometimes nearly getting one.

That is the nearly man’s cruel trick because it won’t get any worse or any better. At some point you have to choose between being always just short and trying something else. Fair play for Arteta for incurring loyalty from a fanbase while not winning. I’m not sure many would put up with not even achieving a League Cup win.

To be honest, the football they played this week is not that brilliant and I suspect it is getting worse and doesn’t deserve the loyalty. There have been long passages of guileless, gutless, whiney, self-pitying play. On top of all this, they have become dreadfully predictable and Newcastle didn’t have to do much to defend a lead. They had no idea how to break their 10-man defence down and surely that’s what Arteta is highly paid to work out.

They missed two chances from three yards against Man Utd through lack of sheer determination. The nearly man strikes again, almost turning a draw into a win but in fact losing. You nearly won…but didn’t. Just like you’ve almost won the league several times…but didn’t. Nearly. Again and again and again.

Is nearly enough? It must be frustrating for fans who have seen through the pseudo-sophistication. Are others too scared to change and are happy with someone proven to be a nearly man, scared to let go of nurse for something worse? I think so. Nearly is near enough for some.