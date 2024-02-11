Arsenal: Mikel Arteta highlights ‘remarkable’ talent after ‘historic’ win over West Ham

Mikel Arteta was thrilled with Arsenal's performance against West Ham as the club recorded their biggest-ever Premier League away win.

Mikel Arteta has hailed Bukayo Saka as “remarkable” after the winger’s two goals against West Ham contributed to Arsenal’s biggest-ever away victory in the Premier League against West Ham United.

Third-placed Arsenal sit level on points with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, and just two behind current leaders Liverpool, after a resounding 6-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

William Saliba opened the scoring by heading in from a corner before Saka’s penalty sparked a sequence of three goals in the space of six minutes before half time, with Gabriel and Leandro Trossard also finding the net to put Arsenal 4-0 up at the break.

Saka added a second goal on 63 minutes before Declan Rice, a summer signing from West Ham last summer, scored from long range to cap on the victory.

READ MORE: Arsenal steal from Liverpool yet again as ‘ruthless’ streak emerges against abysmal West Ham

Saka’s brace comes 10 months after the England international missed from the penalty spot at the London Stadium in a pivotal game in the title run in, with West Ham recovering from being 2-1 down at the time of Saka’s miss to secure a draw.

Man City went on to pip Arsenal to the title by just four points.

Speaking after the match, Arteta was full of praise for Saka’s quality and consistency over recent years.

He told Sky Sports: “What he’s done in the last two or three seasons is remarkable.

“His attitude, his quality and what he delivers every week is really difficult to find and that’s why he’s so important for us.”

Arsenal’s record away win comes just a week after Arteta’s side ended Liverpool’s 15-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, with the Spaniard urging his players to maintain their current performance level ahead of next week’s trip to Burnley.

He said: “It’s great to make history, especially the way we’ve done it and the way we played.

“We are in a good moment and when you have good moments you have to build and maintain the momentum.”

Rice was given a mixed reception upon his first return to the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture, with the England midfielder making a point of refusing to celebrate his goal.

Arteta praised the more forgiving West Ham supporters for their treatment of Rice, adding: “It’s always difficult to come back.

“The crowd was really good to him; when he went to take the corner they clapped him at the end and it’s great to see that kind of reception because obviously he loves this club so much and I know what it meant for him to play today.”