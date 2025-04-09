Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on two key players after his side demolished Real Madrid at the Emirates.

Arteta watched on as his team produced a remarkable performance to humble Real Madrid, winning 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal star Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks before Mikel Merino extended their lead with an expert finish in the closing stages.

This result and performance is especially impressive considering Arsenal have been ravaged by injuries this season and were without Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on Tuesday night.

There was some good news for Arsenal ahead of the first leg against Real Madrid, as Bukayo Saka was fit enough to make his first start since returning from a hamstring injury.

Saka sparkled in the 3-0 win but was withdrawn and replaced by Leandro Trossard with 15 minutes remaining after going down with a suspected ankle problem.

Shortly after, Rice was taken off with a knock of his own, but Arteta later confirmed that their injuries are not “serious”.

“I think Dec had an issue with the foot, I’m not sure if it was a tackle or what it was and after Bukayo got tackled for the foul, he had a knock and he had to go off,” Arteta revealed post-match.

“It doesn’t look serious, no.”

Arteta also claimed Arsenal’s statement win against Real Madrid was down to “two factors”.

“To score two goals in 12 minutes of that magnitude and of that quality from the same player, a player that has never scored a free-kick before in his career, what are the odds?” Arteta said.

“This night was all about two factors; one is the atmosphere that we created 15 minutes before kick-off with something I haven’t seen before.

“And then the magic, the individual moments that decide all matches. And the first two goals from Declan sums up the night.”

Arteta added: “When you have not played against this team for the past 20 years, and not had a proper run in this competition, you have to be prepared to write your own history, and it is on nights like this where you can do that. We did that but we have a lot more to give.”

Former Premier League winger Jermaine Pennant has explained why he thinks Saka is one of the best wingers in the world.

“If you look at the top five wingers at the moment, Bukayo Saka is definitely in that category,” Pennant said.

“He’s in the conversation with Mohamed Salah, Rodrygo, Lamine Yamal and Jamal Musiala.

“He’s dangerous with both feet – defenders thought they worked out how to play him by showing him onto his right foot, but he just runs to the by-line and cuts a ball into the six-yard box.”