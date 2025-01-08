Mikel Arteta has praised Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for his performance in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates.

Isak scored and had an effort rebounded in by Anthony Gordon to help Newcastle earn a stunning 2-0 victory away to Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

He was awarded Player of the Match as the Magpies won their seventh match in a row.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb in the second leg at St James’ Park on February 5.

They played Eddie Howe’s side, Isak and Gordon at the worst time with everyone at Newcastle full of confidence, and the Swedish striker did not disappoint with his performance.

He has been strongly linked with Arsenal for over a year and was reportedly a transfer target before he joined Newcastle from Spanish side Real Sociedad.

It is believed that the Geordies will only listen to offers in the region of £150million, which would break the British transfer record.

His “real quality up front” could be what makes the difference for Arsenal in their quest for the Premier League title and Arteta has admitted that his “very clinical” finishing is a difference-maker.

“He was involved in both goals, unfortunately the two times that he had the ball in the box and that’s what you have when you have the real quality up front,” he told reporters after the Carabao Cup defeat.

“They can make the difference. They’re very clinical.”

Isak would undoubtedly be an outstanding signing for Arsenal but there is no chance they break the bank for him in January.

The Gunners have persistently been told to break the bank for the ex-Sociedad star. The latest former player to do so is Paul Merson.

He said last week: “If I was Arsenal and I had the money, I would go and buy Alexander Isak. I would break the bank for him.

“I think he is the best of the best. I think he takes Arsenal to another level. I am looking at the all-round picture and next season as well.

“I think that if they can get hold of Isak, who I think is the best in the business at the moment, I think that will be a massive coup for Arsenal. The way Arsenal play, I would have to go with Alexander Isak [over Erling Haaland].

“They have got a lot of build-up play and they want the forwards to join in.”

Isak had no problem adapting to the Carabao Cup match ball, unlike the Arsenal attack.

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better,” Gunners manager Arteta said after the defeat.

“But at the end that’s gone – there’s no way back, it’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world.”

