Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus has “a point to prove” as he prepares for the 2024/25 campaign in the United States.

Jesus joined Arsenal from rivals Manchester City for £45million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian was great at times in his debut season at the Emirates but his time in north London has been hindered by injury after injury.

He is now fully fit and showed he is ready for the new season with a goal in the Gunners’ 2-1 friendly win over Manchester United on Sunday morning.

Speaking after the match, Arteta praised Jesus, who “looks really sharp” and is in “top condition”.

“He looks really good,” he said. “He looks really sharp.

“He has changed a lot of things over the summer. He has come in top condition again. And when you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation you don’t have a player.

“He needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him. He has realised that. And I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again.”

Asked what the player has changed, Arteta responded: “That is a question for him. But I know that. It is a fact and you can see.

“The way he looks, his rhythm, his sharpness, the way he is moving. And you can see in his eyes as well that there is again some spark there because he has got now a point to prove and that is good.”

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers this summer but Arteta believes Jesus’ motivation comes from elsewhere.

“I think that motivation has to come within himself, with his self demands and how much better he is able to make the team,” the Spaniard said.

“He has shown it. He transformed the energy and the belief of that team and he has got it there.

“If he is waiting for something external to motivate him, I think it is going to be for a really short period.

“If it something internally that is happening, that is going to last long and it is going to be consistent. Hopefully that is the case.”

Goals from Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli helped the Gunners score a comeback win against Erik ten Hag’s side in Los Angeles.

“A really good test for us,” Arteta said of the match.

“Playing in a different stadium, different pitch conditions, four meters narrower, five meters shorter, against a top opponent.

“We were 1-0 down and to play in this context is really good for us because we have to see what it’s like and adapt. So really pleased.”

One young player who particularly impressed was 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who started in midfield on Sunday morning.

Asked what the plan is for Nwaneri this season, Arteta said: “It’s always in the hands of the players. Show what you can do, show what you can accomplish, and things will happen naturally.

“The decision is that tomorrow he’s gonna train with us again and if he continues to play like that, he’s gonna play again some minutes on Wednesday for sure.”

Goalscorer Martinelli only joined the pre-season camp on Thursday but made a huge impact off the bench, scoring the winning goal.

“That’s the mentality of the team and the individuals,” Arteta said when asked about the Brazilian winger. “One training session and he comes in and plays at that level.

“That means he’s not coming here to get prepared, he’s come prepared to show how prepared he is, and that’s a very a different approach. I loved it.”

