Arsenal boss Arteta reveals what Guardiola told him after their win over Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed what Pep Guardiola said to him in the aftermath of their 1-0 victory over Manchester City before the international break.

The Gunners ended their run of 12 consecutive Premier League losses to the Citizens and leapfrogged them into second place in the table and moved level on points with leaders Tottenham.

Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected effort grabbed all three points late on as Arsenal look to go one better than last season when they finish second to Man City.

“Those games define the momentum of the season and, going into an international break, that momentum is really important,” Arsenal boss Arteta told the Premier League club’s official website.

“We played at home, we beat them in the Community Shield and we wanted to see if we had the consistency and the level to do it again against the best team in the world.

“We performed to a very high level individually and collectively and obviously it was a very special day for everyone.”

Speaking about Guardiola’s reaction at the end of the match, Arteta added: “I talked with him [Guardiola] after the game. It’s always like this, it’s very tense, it’s very emotional, a lot is going on in that moment, but after that, the relationship remains intact.

“I lost much more than I won against him but, to be fair, in the last two games when we won the Community Shield and now in the league, the feeling is totally different. [He said] ‘Congratulations, you guys are a terrific team’.”

14 Arsenal players represented their countries in the recent international break and Arteta thinks the mix of nationalities and personalities can only benefit the club.

Arteta continued: “When you create the right context and give people accountability and support, you get the best out of them. I was given a lot of support and opportunities and that’s why you can fulfil your dreams.

“We’re all different, and that’s the beauty of it. One of the things that amazes me the most in our squad is that we have 19 different nationalities. Different backgrounds, different educations, different languages, different ways of being raised.

“Some have parents, some don’t have parents, some have parents who are divorced, some with sisters, one sister, five brothers… it’s incredible how everybody gets united with one purpose and one love which is the love for playing football. I love spending time with them and understanding who they are and what they want to do with their lives.”