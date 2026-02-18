Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to increase security for players and staff leaving matches at the Emirates Stadium after a clip of him being pestered by a supporter went viral.

Arteta was criticised by some for ignoring a fan who wanted him to sign an Arsenal shirt, while many others defended the Gunners manager.

The caption for the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, described the video as ‘heartbreaking’, as a grown man followed Arteta begging for a shirt to be signed for his son, continuing for nearly two minutes despite it becoming immediately clear he would not be getting his wish.

Arteta is someone many people seem to actively dislike, so it was surprising to see so many people defend him and criticise the supporter instead.

The fact the Spaniard was not viewed as the villain here shows just how poor the supporter’s behaviour was.

On Tuesday, Arteta was asked about the incident that occurred after Sunday’s FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic, stating that he is more often than not happy to spare time for supporters, but not when he is driving home from work with his wife in the passenger seat and his child in the back.

“I always try to be very respectful,” he told reporters. “I love to sign and photograph as much as we can. I think it’s part of our role, but there are certain things in terms of security that we have to respect.

“Especially with certain people, they are doing it that they are not doing it for the right reasons. And we have other examples…

“The last time my wife was there, and what was in the media was totally wrong and unfair, but that’s it. I prefer to talk about incredible other people that come around generally because they want to have that interaction.

“I think everybody knows me, how happy I am to do that, but there are moments and contexts that are not the case.”

Arteta then called for more protection from the club, admitting that he did not “feel comfortable” during the ordeal.

“We need somebody there to protect us as well, because if not, we will get exposed and you cannot move from your car and you don’t feel very comfortable there, but that’s it. I take it on the chin,” he said.

Asked by a journalist if something has to change in terms of security, Arteta responded: “Hopefully it will change, because it cannot continue like this.”

