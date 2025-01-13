Mikel Arteta ‘will get the sack’ at ‘boring’ Arsenal with ‘obsession’ costing him fans

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta “will get the sack” as he’s made the Gunners “boring” due to one “obsession”, according to The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge.

Arteta made an immediate impact at Arsenal when he took over in December 2019 with the Gunners winning the FA Cup in his very first season.

Back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League were followed by Arteta’s side securing fifth place in the 2021-22 campaign.

And Arteta, who has been well backed by the Arsenal board, has really made his mark over the last two seasons with the Gunners challenging for the title before finishing second in both campaigns.

Arsenal are once again second this season, with Liverpool six points ahead with a game in hand, while they exited the FA Cup on Sunday on penalties to Manchester United.

Their performances have not been as impressive this term and it looks likely that they could end another season trophyless under Arteta.

And Goldbridge reckons the lack of progress this season could cost Arteta his job at Arsenal with the Spaniard managing to make the Gunners “boring”.

Goldbridge told That’s Football: “On a serious note, I think he will get the sack. Whether it will be in the next 12 months or two years, the next three years, I think he will get the sack. Because I think there has always been with Arteta, because of the difficult start…

“The t-shirts were printed. There’s always been that lack of faith. And you can paper the crack from that but there was a time a few years ago where it was probably 50/50 on the ‘Arteta out’ movement.

“And Arsenal were strong and they were right to be strong, they’ve defied logic. They’ve been in two title races. But we said at the start of the season that if Arsenal are going to win the league they can’t afford to slip up at all.

“They’ve already dropped the points that are going to stop them winning the league. Then [Bukayo] Saka gets injured, [Martin] Odegaard was injured at the start of the season.

“They’ve been praised for their set-pieces but now it’s become almost obsession. Watching the Man United game, I couldn’t believe the amount of people in the live chat saying ‘oh look at them surrounding the referee.’

“That’s something I’ve never really associated with Arsenal. Trying to get yellow cards, trying to get free-kicks, because that’s the margin they are going for. Can we get people sent off? Can we get free-kicks for set-pieces?

“They were never that will, they were actually a good team to watch but they’ve become such a hard watch. And that’s where Arteta is going to lose more people because they’ve become quite, dare I say, boring.”