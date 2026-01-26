Arsenal: Mikel Arteta ‘sack’ claim made after Man Utd defeat as ‘bottled it’ narrative builds

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta “really could be sacked” if the Gunners fail to win the Premier League title this season after losing to Manchester United.

The Gunners are having a great season with Arteta’s side currently leading the Premier League despite their defeat to the Red Devils on Sunday.

After coming from 2-1 down to level the match 22 with seven minutes to go, it looked like Arsenal could push on for the win but Man Utd grabbed the late winner thanks to a Matheus Cunha strike.

Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are second and third in the league respectively, have closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to four points.

But former Man Utd and Liverpool striker Michael Owen still thinks Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League despite three league games without a win.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “It’s given everyone a little bit of a chance. I don’t think Manchester City have been brilliant this season but wow, they’ve been playing pretty average and they’re only four points away from it. It’s a massive result for Aston Villa today and that claws them into contention as well.

“I still think it’s Arsenal’s to give away I think they’re the best team in the league, they’re the most consistent and the most solid and probably the best squad.

“But there are questions. They’ve not done it before or for a long, long time so we’ll see how it pans out. But two points from nine is a wobble.”

Arsenal have finished as runners-up in each of the last three seasons and former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists Arteta could face the sack if they finish second again.

Brown told Football Insider: “If Arsenal don’t win the league this time, serious questions will be asked.

“Arteta really could be sacked, and it sounds harsh because of what he’s done with this team, but they fall off from strong positions time and time again.

“This should be their year, Liverpool are miles off it, Man City haven’t been at their best.

“Arsenal are never going to win every game, that would be unrealistic, at some point during the season they are going to drop points.

“But that lead at the top of the league is being cut down and that’s when things start to get nervy.

“The pressure comes from outside too, if you’re top of the league and you draw a match, the narrative is they’ve bottled it, let alone if they go and lose.

“Arsenal now have to stand up and be counted, they have to prove they can go on to win it from this position because in years gone by they haven’t been able to.

“If the same thing happens again, they get into a strong position and then they throw it away, that’s when you have to look at the manager.”