Former England goalkeeper Rob Green was baffled by Mikel Arteta’s substitutions as Arsenal lost 1-0 at home to West Ham on Saturday.

The Gunners hopes of beating Liverpool to the Premier League title took an almighty blow on Saturday as a Jarrod Bowen strike on the stroke of half-time giving the Hammers all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

The result means Arsenal remain eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who now have a game in hand against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

After scoring a brace against Leicester City last time out, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino was used as a centre-forward versus the Hammers but failed to have the same impact.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Oleksandr Zinchenko were chucked on with 34 minutes to go in an attempt to try and rescue the match but the former was sent off and ex-Premier League goalkeeper Green was confused by Arteta’s Arsenal substitutions.

Green told BBC Radio Five Live: “The substitution were a little strange from Mikel Arteta.

“Declan Rice gives you a presence in the box with his late runs, Oleksandr Zinchenko brings a bit of guile in midfield but it’s also another two left backs coming onto the pitch.

“The ball gets to certain players in this Arsenal side and they are just not playing well. The body shape is wrong when they receive the ball and things break down. Leandro Trossard is one of them.

“It’s been a really good away performance from West Ham so far. It was a great goal from the combination of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jarrod Bowen.

“At the other end they have had their shape and defended really, really well. There have been bodies in the way and it’s been tough for Arsenal to break through. Arsenal have got it all to do.

“Arsenal are down to ten men, just throw it in the box. Instead Martin Odegaard plays the ball short to William Saliba and then he goes back to David Raya. Such strange play.

“Individual quality just isn’t there for Arsenal. They get into the West Ham final third and there is such a lack of quality.”

When asked about his side’s title prospects, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “It’s not in our hands.

“I’m really, really annoyed with the things that are in our hands – which is the performance and the result.

“[We were] nowhere near the levels that we have to hit to have the opportunity to win a Premier league. I’m very much responsible for that, so I’m very, very angry.”