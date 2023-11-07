Arteta slammed for ‘worst behaviour’ in Prem and is nothing more than a ‘Mercedes Neil Warnock’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been branded “a Mercedes version of Neil Warnock” as he waits to learn his fate after criticising the officiating in the Premier League.

Arteta could face a fine and a touchline ban following his outburst after his side were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s winner was full of talking points, with VAR checking a possible ball out play, offside, and foul before letting the on-pitch decision to award the goal stand.

The Arsenal boss branded the officials “disgraceful” and “embarrassing” and Football Association chiefs have been reviewing his comments.

It is plausible that Arteta will get away scot-free as he did imply any bias or questioned the integrity of the officials during his highly critical rant.

Arsenal backed their manager with a statement on Sunday, calling out “yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors” against Newcastle.

Arteta has been criticised on a number of occasions for his antics on the touchline and one referees’ group has blasted his lack of respect, and the “infantile moan” in the club’s statement.

MAILBOX: Postecoglou’s grace is misplaced. We should all get behind Arteta’s crusade…

“This trend of clubs making statements is very embarrassing in my opinion,” Ref Support UK CEO Martin Cassidy said.

“They would have more credibility if they addressed and made a public statement about the unacceptable behaviour of their players or manager.

“Mikel Arteta’s touchline behaviour is the worst in the Premier League and his behaviour is a large part of the problem in football. He has become a Mercedes version of Neil Warnock.

“His behaviour and comments, that now appear to be supported by Arsenal as a club, is very worrying for me and the game in general.

“This statement, in my opinion, is nothing other than an infantile moan.”

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backed Arteta, saying that he believes Gabriel Magalhaes was fouled by Joelinton in the build-up to Gordon’s goal.

He told Sky Sports: “That’s the crux of the matter – it’s a subjective decision. For me, I think it’s a push. I’ve spoken to many who think it’s not, I’ve spoken to many who think it is – the subjective decision is the dilemma.

“The referee said no, the VAR looked at it and thought it wasn’t enough to overrule the referee, so that’s where we’re at.

“People say to me, if you’d have picked number two, the push, the other two would have gone away. That’s great, but the referee didn’t pick the push; he chose to say it was physical contact rather than a foul and the VAR backed him.”

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Dortmund v Newcastle, Man Utd, Saka and Arsenal, Brendan’s Bhoys