Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke

Arsenal are among the clubs ‘monitoring’ Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, who is ‘not considered untouchable’, according to a report.

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven for around £30million during the Blues’ record-breaking winter transfer window in 2023.

He was in and out of the starting XI during his first year-and-a-half at Stamford Bridge, before becoming more of a regular under Enzo Maresca last season.

The 23-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

There were plenty of rumours last summer amidst interest from Newcastle United, but Madueke stayed put and instantly proved his worth with a hat-trick away to Wolves on matchday two in the Premier League.

Despite a fruitful campaign, Madueke is once again being linked with a move away from west London.

According to The Telegraph, a ‘host of Premier League clubs’ are interested in signing the winger this summer, with Madueke ‘not considered untouchable at Stamford Bridge’.

Indeed, it’s claimed that London rivals Arsenal are among those ‘monitoring’ the situation, with Mikel Arteta’s side ‘making checks on a number of different players’, making their interest in the England international ‘hard to gauge’.

Chelsea ‘have not put him up for sale’ and are not actively offering Madueke to clubs, but there is a belief among rivals that he could be sold in the summer transfer window.

There has been no ‘approach’ from Arsenal, nor have any talks taken place between the two clubs, but they are ‘among those to have looked at his situation’.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur — who Madueke played for before joining PSV — and Manchester United are also mentioned in the report.

It’s claimed that Newcastle and Spurs are ‘looking at wide players who can predominantly play from the right’, with Madueke fitting the bill.

United, meanwhile, are hopeful of signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, but could pursue the Chelsea forward if that move collapses.

Arsenal are in the market for both a wide forward and a striker, and had previously targeted Nico Williams — who looks set to leave Athletic Bilbao for La Liga champions Barcelona.

Arteta is hoping to improve the left side of his attack, and while Madueke is very similar to Bukayo Saka as a right-winger who looks to cut in onto his stronger foot, he did play from the left in the latter stages of 2024/25, with Maresca favouring Pedro Neto on the right.

Chelsea are expected to sign a left-winger this summer and have already had two bids knocked back by Borussia Dortmund for Jamie Gittens.

Should Gittens move to Stamford Bridge, that could pave the way for Madueke to leave.

