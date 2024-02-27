According to reports, Arsenal are ‘more likely’ than Manchester United to sign long-term target Pedro Neto from Wolves this summer.

The Gunners have consistently been linked with Neto in recent years and he has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

The Spaniard has overcome his injury issues to shine for Wolves this term. He has two goals and nine assists in his 19 Premier League outings this season.

Neto is expected to be targeted by several Premier League clubs in the summer but Wolves can demand a sizeable fee as their prized asset is under contract until 2027.

It was recently indicated that Dan Ashworth could make Man Utd join the race to sign Neto but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that ‘Arsenal or arch-rivals Tottenham are more likely to lure him away from Wolves than United’.

Jacobs has warned Arsenal and other interested clubs that Wolves “will be looking for a club-record sale” this summer, though.

“I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point. We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves – because he is still well contracted – will be looking for a club-record sale.

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves was another long-term Arsenal target before he left the Premier League last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for a fee in the region of £47m.

In a fresh interview, Neves has revealed that he “almost” signed for Arsenal before he decided to head to the Middle East.

“I was close to (signing for) three clubs,” Neves said during an interview with Sport.

“It didn’t happen, which saddened me and helped me make the decision to go to Al Hilal. I didn’t want to name names, but Barcelona was one of the hottest. It almost happened, as happened with Arsenal. Then, there was another club outside of England.

“These were events that accumulated and then, with this golden opportunity, I had no doubts about accepting it. (My desire to go to Saudi Arabia) was already hardened by transfers that did not happen.”