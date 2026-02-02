Arsenal are reportedly ‘more likely’ to opt against making a deadline day signing to fill the void left by Mikel Arteta, who has suffered an injury.

29-year-old Merino has proven a vital squad player for Arsenal following his £32m move from Real Sociedad during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Merino‘s versatility has been hugely important as he eased Arsenal’s injury crisis by doing an admirable job as a makeshift striker last season, while he has also been used in various roles this term.

Therefore, it is a significant blow for Mikel Arteta’s side that the Spain international has suffered a foot injury that could see him miss the remainder of this campaign.

On his injury, a statement from Arsenal read: “Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season. Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Merino posted on his social media: “Time to stop now with a foot injury. Sometimes life throws this kind of challenge when less convenient.

“Just another opportunity to be strong, resilient and overcome it. We have the best medical team, and together we will come back stronger. Thank you for all the support, it means everything to me.”

In response to this blow, it has emerged that the Gunners have considered making a deadline day signing, with Arteta potentially rueing his decision to sanction Ethan Nwaneri’s loan move to Marseille.

Arsenal have been linked with several options, but an update from journalist Miguel Delaney claims they are likely to give 16-year-old Max Dowman, who is valued at £17m on transfermarkt, more game time rather than sign a replacement for Merino.

Delaney said on X: ‘Arsenal have been surveying options given Merino injury but more likely they leave it, as there’s an awareness Dowman can step up.

‘They’re conscious he has to be managed well at his age, but also looks ready for impact moments.’

Dowman has already made five senior appearances for Arsenal and has impressed in flashes, with it recently confirmed that he has ‘signed a pre-contract agreement’ to commit his long-term future to the Premier League giants.