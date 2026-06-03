Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Man City.

Man City could attempt to block Arsenal signing Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their side in forward areas with a left winger and potentially a striker thought to be on their shortlist of signings.

Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to the Premier League title and runners-up in the Champions League this season – but there still feels like lots of room for improvement, especially in attacking areas.

And Rogers is one player now heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions as Arsenal – who he is reportedly ‘open’ to joining – look to get ahead of their rivals for the Aston Villa star.

However, former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons Man City could “stop” Arsenal from completing a deal.

Brown told Football Insider: “It wouldn’t surprise me to see Rogers go back to Man City.

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“They’ve been keeping a close eye on him since he left a few years ago, first at Middlesbrough and now at Villa, and he looks to have brushed off any concerns.

“The reason he was allowed to leave City in the first place is because they had concerns about his attitude and commitment, but he’s eased those concerns now.

“It’s going to be a busy summer for Man City, there are players who could be on their way out and will need replacing, especially in those forward areas.

“With Guardiola leaving, it looks like there could be a lot of change. It looks like Enzo Maresca will be coming in, so it could depend on how he feels.

“But from a City point of view, when you see Arsenal are interested in Rogers, or PSG, they won’t want one of their former players to go and strengthen their rivals.

“If he’s going to be available, they will want to beat those other clubs to him and get a deal done first, because it strengthens them while stopping Arsenal.

“Rogers will go to the World Cup with England and we’ll see what happens after that, because if he has a good tournament, all of these clubs will be keen.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys insists that he is “not going anywhere near Arsenal” if he is Rogers this summer.

Keys said on social media this week: “I know Villa can be ‘resolute’ as well but if I’m Morgan Rogers I’m not going anywhere near Arsenal.

“He should ask Eze how he feels about his move. I guess if he did sign he could do that sitting next to him on the bench. Football is to be enjoyed not endured.”

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Rogers has been in brilliant form for Aston Villa this season as they won the Europa League and finished in the top four of the Premier League.

Shearer: Rogers should star ahead of Bellingham for England

And England legend Alan Shearer has urged Thomas Tuchel to start Rogers at the World Cup ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Shearer told The Sun: “At the minute, Rogers has maybe just edged it.

“I mean Bellingham’s had one or two injury problems and Rogers has been able to go in there and do very well.

“So, I’d think it’ll be him that will start. And we’ll have to see what happens with Bellingham.

“Rogers has been fantastic. He’s a really, really talented guy. And he’s earned the right to go into a World Cup and hopefully do very, very well.

“I’m a big fan of his. I like the way he plays, I like his attitude and I hope he can do really, really well.

“I mean clearly, the XI that starts the first game is not going to be the XI that plays every game and right through the tournament.

“And if there’s a manager to handle players, big players being left out, then it’s this manager.

“What’s certainly changed from when I was in the World Cup in 1998 is that it’s not going to be that same XI that starts.

“It’s going to be a full squad that plays and tries to navigate themselves the way through it, particularly in these conditions.”

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