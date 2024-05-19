Arsenal ‘most dangerous rival’ to Milan in striker race as Romano provides huge Sesko update

The agent of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee ‘favours taking him to the Premier League this summer’ amidst interest from Arsenal, according to reports.

Zirkzee has been very impressive for Bologna this season, helping them finish fourth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 34 league matches this term.

It has been reported that the Dutch striker has a £34million release clause exclusive to his former club Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are reportedly interested in re-signing Zirkzee but there is also plenty of interest from the Premier League, mainly Arsenal.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker but instead of targeting a ready-made world-class frontman, Mikel Arteta is believed to be more interested in signing a young player with the potential to become a world-beater.

Zirkzee falls into that bracket, as does Benjamin Sesko, the RB Leipzig striker Arsenal reportedly want.

Arsenal ‘most dangerous rival’ to Milan for Zirkzee

Arsenal’s pursuit of Zirkzee looks to be accelerating, with a report from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) claiming that his agent, Kia Joorabchian, would prefer him to join a Premier League club over Bologna’s Serie A rivals AC Milan.

The report says Gunners director of football is eager to bring the Dutchman to the Emirates and it looks like the Londoners are leading the race for his signature.

Milan will need to find a way to ‘overcome Arsenal’ but it is noted that club officials Geoffrey Moncada and Antonio D’Ottavio, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are all eager to win the race for Zirkzee’s signature.

The aforementioned £34m release clause is only valid for Bayern and other clubs will have to pay at least £51m, it is added.

Milan’s ‘most dangerous rival’ in the race is Arsenal, who have ‘concrete interest’ and a strong relationship with the player’s agent.

Although Joorabchian would prefer Zirkzee to move to England, it is believed that the player’s preference is to remain in Italy.

Sport Witness adds that German transfer expert Patrick Berger has said Milan are currently in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the youngster, with the Rossoneri ready to meet Bologna’s asking price in June.

Leipzig to offer Arsenal target ‘new lucrative contract’ – Romano

Another striker Arsenal are looking at is the aforementioned Sesko, whose release clause is worth a fee in the region of £58m.

It was previously worth £34m but the Slovenian’s performances for Leipzig this term mean he will cost substantially more.

In order to up the player’s valuation, Leipzig are planning to offer Sesko a ‘new lucrative contract’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

‘RB Leipzig have made contact with Benjamin Sesko’s agent in recent days to offer new lucrative contract,’ Romano wrote on X.

‘Several top clubs want Sesko this summer, especially from PL. Leipzig offer new deal and key-player project to stay for one more year. Up to Sesko.’

