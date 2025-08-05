A new report has revealed Arsenal’s ‘most likely’ next ‘significant’ signing after landing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal have already completed most of their summer business, having spent around £200m combined to land Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Gyokeres.

This places the Gunners as the third-biggest spending European club in this summer’s transfer window and they currently appear focused on outgoings amid reports linking Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Leandro Trossard and Oleksandr Zinchenko with moves elsewhere.

However, the north London club remain in the market for further additions, with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze reportedly among their preferred targets.

Eze is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, but Arsenal refused to activate his recently-expired £68m release clause as they reportedly need to sell to buy the England international and could use one player as ‘bait’.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd score highly, Newcastle slammed in 25/26 Premier League away and third kit rankings



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will eventually land Eze, though their stance on negotiations with Crystal Palace leaves the door open for rivals to swoop as Spurs reportedly consider a hijack.

Still, a new report from The Athletic intimated that Eze remains an option for Arsenal when revealing what ‘positions they are still looking at’ this summer.

The report claims:

‘If Arsenal are to make a significant addition to the first-team squad, it is most likely to be on the left wing. Any acquisition may be connected to the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. ‘Arsenal hold a long-term interest in 19-year-old Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. The France Under-21 international was discussed as a potential signing before Arsenal moved ahead with a deal for Cristhian Mosquera.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand fires warning at Eberechi Eze over potential Arsenal transfer: ‘Where is he going to play?’

👉 Lineker froths over ‘amazing’ Arsenal teenager who ‘looks like a man already’

👉 Man Utd slammed for not pursuing Arsenal, Newcastle signings: ‘Why didn’t they go in?’

While Arsenal ‘hold a long-term interest’ in Jacquet, a report on Monday claimed the talented youngster has already decided to ‘refuse’ a move to the Emirates.

However, Caught Offside have different information on Jacquet to Arsenal as they are ‘leading’ Newcastle, Aston Villa and others in the race to sign him.

The report also claims the Gunners are ‘particularly drawn’ to Jacquet due to three main factors.