Mourinho claims Arsenal won’t win Premier League title as he makes Liverpool, Man City prediction

Jose Mourinho doesn’t think Arsenal are in the conversation to win the Premier League title as he expects Man City or Liverpool to taste glory this season.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League by a point after beating Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz secured all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men which saw them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table after the Reds failed to break down Man Utd in a 0-0 draw.

Man City were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to dent their own hopes of retaining the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s side now five points off leaders Arsenal.

When asked by former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel who will win the Premier League title, Mourinho said on the The Obi One Podcast: “Man City 51 [per cent] and Liverpool 49.”

When asked if Arsenal are in the conversation for the Premier League title, Mourinho added: “Na.”

Mikel reacted by laughing at his former manager’s blunt answer and replied: “The rivalry is still there!”

To which Mourinho continued: “But it is not the rivalry… it isn’t the right moment [for them].”

Mikel claimed that Arsenal “always capitulate”, Mourinho insists he would like to see the Gunners win the title, he said: “Honestly, rivalry apart because I can do it, I would like them to win, I would like a third [team in the title race].

“Of course Chelsea is not going to win it, that’s out of the question, so I don’t think about Chelsea.

“Of course Manchester United is not going to win it, I don’t speak about Man United too, so it’s going to be these three and out of these three I would be happy for Arsenal to do it.

“I would be really happy to [see them] break a little bit that thing, but I think it’s 51-49 [between City and Liverpool].

“And I say 51-49 because when the accumulation of matches are coming, Man City has two teams!”

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has a different view to Mourinho with the Sky Sports pundit claiming Arsenal are Man City’s “only challengers” this season.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I do think Arsenal are the only challengers for City, I never bought into the Liverpool thing before [Sunday], it could happen just because of purely Klopp, if they strengthen that midfield in January, but I feel Arsenal are a better team.”

