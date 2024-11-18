According to reports, Arsenal are ‘expected’ to hold fresh ‘talks’ with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic over a potential January move.

The Gunners moved to sign the 24-year-old during the 2022 January transfer window after he scored 41 goals in around 64 appearances in roughly 18 months for Serie A side Fiorentina.

Arsenal initially looked likely to land the Serbia international, but Juventus beat them in the race to sign him for around £58m.

In previous seasons, Vlahovic has been somewhat underwhelming. However, he’s been superb at the start of this campaign as he’s scored nine goals in his 16 appearances.

Vlahovic’s long-term future is in doubt as his current Juventus contract is due to expire in 2026 and it remains to be seen whether he will pen a new deal.

Arsenal were expected to sign a new striker in the summer but they did not bring anyone in after they failed to land RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

Germany international Kai Havertz has proven to be a great signing for Arsenal as he’s developed into a No.9 under head coach Mikel Arteta, but they still need to sign another striker.

On Sunday, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed Arsenal are “still carefully monitoring” Vlahovic.

He tweeted: “#Arsenal are still carefully monitoring #Vlahovic’s situation.

“The club is expected to meet his agent soon to gather fresh information. #Juventus, on their part, are open to letting Dusan go and are already working on possible alternatives.”

The Daily Briefing backs up this report, claiming ‘talks are expected’ as Arsenal ‘monitor the striker’s uncertain situation’.

It is claimed that Vlahovic ‘could be a tempting option’ for Arsenal and Juventus have their eye on Man Utd for a ‘potential replacement’.