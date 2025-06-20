Arsenal have made an ‘enquiry’ over a move for PSG star Warren Zaire-Emery among three midfield options after talks with a Mikel Arteta favourite ‘collapsed’.

The Gunners have already agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi to bolster Arteta’s midfield after they triggered his £51m Real Soceidad release clause, but they’re looking to add another midfielder after Jorginho left the club at the end of his contract and amid reports that Thomas Partey will follow him from the Emirates.

Arteta is a huge fan of Partey and consistently stated his desire for him to stay as he neared the end of his contract, but the club chiefs now appear to have accepted he will leave the club.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that contract talks were ‘on the verge of collapse’, despite the Gunners being willing to offer the 32-year-old the exact same wage of £200,000 per week, with Partey asking for an unlikely pay rise.

Arsenal did not give in to the midfielder’s demands after he ‘informed the club that he will leave if no increased offer arrives’.

ESPN later reported that talks have indeed collapsed and Partey ‘will leave the club on June 30’ with negotiations over an extension ‘at a standstill’.

Arsenal are therefore ramping up their efforts to land a new central midfielder, and TBR Football claim they are now ‘keeping close tabs on Zaire-Emery’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain’.

The 19-year-old’s game time has been limited in 2025 with the outstanding trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz keeping him out of the side, and Arsenal have ‘made an enquiry’.

‘Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also made the same enquiries’ while Chelsea and Liverpool have ‘historic interest’ in Zaire-Emery, but ‘it’s understood that PSG have no interest in allowing him to leave’ and the teenager is ‘ready to fight for his future at the Parc des Princes’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool plot defender bid after more Leverkusen business

👉 Arsenal target ‘tells friends and family he expects to join’ Gunners as transfer ‘edges closer’

👉 Arsenal ‘monitoring’ Chelsea forward as Arteta ‘makes checks’ on shock summer signing

After Zaire-Emery provided two assists in PSG’s 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry claimed “the sky is the limit” for the France international.

Henry told CBS Sports: “The way Warren Zaire-Emery is playing, it is normal to run the show at just 17 years old.

“He was the only one that held his ground at St James’ Park. He’s been magnificent… the sky is the limit. I have never seen a player that young being so mature.

“Usually, you have youngsters that play as forwards that make the difference.

“But when you play in midfield for a team like PSG, you need to readjust. It is rare to see such a young player in that position.”

TBR Football add that Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi have also been looked at as alternatives to Zaire-Emery.