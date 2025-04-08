Former Arsenal full-back Lauren believes the Gunners are stronger in defence than Real Madrid ahead of Tuesday’s match at the Emirates.

The Gunners are aiming to reach their first Champions League semi-final in 16 years, but standing in their way is the most successful side in the tournament’s history, Real Madrid.

But despite their 15 European trophies, Madrid are not as invincible as they perhaps once were and Lauren believes the defence of Arsenal is superior to that of the Spanish side.

“Arsenal can balance it out for several reasons. Defensively, they’re much better than Real Madrid, and tactically, too, they work well as a unit,” Lauren told Marca.

“Both the centre-backs [the interview was conducted before the severity of Gabriel’s injury was known] and the full-backs, in my opinion, are better than what Real Madrid has right now. I think that can balance the score.”

Arsenal, however, will be without centre-back Gabriel, who picked up a hamstring injury against Fulham.

In the Brazilian’s absence, Jakub Kiwior is expected to start alongside William Saliba.

Despite Arsenal’s superiority in defence, Lauren believes Madrid goes into the tie as the favourite, given their attacking talent.

“I think Real Madrid is the favourite. Madrid handles these situations better than anyone else, which is why they have 15 Champions League titles,” Lauren, who won two Premier League titles with Arsenal, said.

“They have incredibly talented players up front, like Vinicius, Bellingham, Mbappe, and Rodrygo… and the same goes for the bench.”

Arsenal have at least been boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka, who has featured in the Gunners’ last two matches following his hamstring injury.

In the build-up, Saka said the enforced break was good “mentally” for him.

“I think mentally it was really good for me.” Saka said of the three-month period on the sidelines.

“Obviously it was really tough for me initially to find out the extent of my injury and that I was going to have surgery but once it was done and successful I was just focused on coming back stronger.

“The past five years I’ve been playing game after game so it was the first proper break I’ve had. It was really good for me. I got to do a lot of things that I don’t normally do.

“It’s really nice to be back and I feel fresh mentally.”