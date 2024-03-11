Murphy tells Arsenal how to beat Man City after Guardiola’s side draw at Liverpool

Danny Murphy reckons Liverpool have shown Arsenal and other sides the way to get a result against Man City for the rest of the season.

A second-half Alexis Mac Allister penalty cancelled out a John Stones first-half opener as Liverpool and Man City shared the spoils at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Danny Murphy: You can cause Man City problems

The result means Arsenal and Liverpool are now on the same points at the top of the Premier League table, while Man City are one point behind as the three sides head into the final ten matches of the season.

Arsenal now have a three-week break before their next match in the league with the Gunners playing Man City at the Etihad Stadium on their return to Premier League action.

When asked if others would now attempt to copy Liverpool’s tactics against Man City, Murphy said on Match of the Day 2: “It’s very hard to do but we’ve seen it on a couple of occasions.

“Chelsea did it twice, scored four at home and got the draw in the away game. Tottenham did it when they went to City, scored three goals there.

“You need good players who have the physicality and the athleticism to cope with Man City. If you have that and the mentality and belief that you’re as good as them you can cause them problems.”

Man City midfielder Rodri thinks the international break will provide the Citizens with a much-needed chance to “charge the batteries again”.

Rodri said after the match against Liverpool: “We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season.

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”

On the match itself, Rodri added: “An incredible game. We started really well in terms of chances and dominance and I think it was quite good. The second half was their half.

“Of course with the crowd and the way they played and pressed, we weren’t clinical enough to find the spaces.

“We made a few mistakes but with the high press it is difficult, you are not precise with the ball and that’s what happened in terms of the penalty.

“It was a mistake, but at the end we competed. It wasn’t our best performance, but it wasn’t a bad point here.

“They are fighting for the Premier League like us and we got a point. It means a lot.

“We are there in the fight and this club is about the mentality of the team. Sometimes when we don’t play well, (it’s important) we don’t lose.

“Sometimes it is the opposite and we are the team who has to defend a little bit more. We didn’t create many chances and it is what it is, we have to adapt sometimes.

“We wanted three points, but in the final analysis it is fair.”

