Arsenal must hijack Liverpool transfer, not sign new £60m target for final piece of jigsaw for PL title

Arsenal have added a new winger to their list of targets, but they should ignore him and hijack Liverpool’s transfer for the final piece of the jigsaw…

It’s hard to argue against the point that sporting director Andrea Berta was one of the signings of the summer in the Premier League, as the new Arsenal chief expertly crafted a near-perfect window for the north London outfit.

Most of the talk surrounded Liverpool spending over £400m on a post-title overhaul, but Arsenal made a statement of their own by spending around £250m to bring their squad to the brink of completion.

Liverpool’s business has aged poorly as most of their signings have struggled and they have already conceded the title, while Arsenal’s signings have taken the club to another level as they look increasingly likely to win the Premier League and/or Champions League this season.

Unlike Liverpool, Arsenal did not break any records in the summer, but they added to their heavy spending over several years to secure most of their top targets and give head coach Mikel Arteta a stacked squad with quality options in every position.

Even with key players suffering injuries, Arsenal have extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches with very little stress as they have immense strength in depth, but the left wing remains one area that could do with strengthening.

Leandro Trossard’s unexpected return to form has eased their issues on this flank as stunted Gabriel Martinelli struggles to realise his full potential and Eberechi Eze plays centrally, but this department remains inferior to where world-class Bukayo Saka operates on the right.

Arsenal have been linked with players in the Premier League and across Europe to fill this position, with 20-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt starlet Jean-Matteo Bahoya now revealed to be on their list.

Bahoya has four goal involvements in 18 appearances this season as he’s been carefully managed by Frankfurt, while German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Arsenal are ‘keeping a close eye’ on his development.

Plettenberg revealed on X: ‘Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Jean-Mattéo #Bahoya. Their interest for the summer is concrete, and Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed.

‘Markus Krösche is demanding up to 70 million euros [around £60m] for the 20 y/o left winger. His contract runs until 2029.’

Bahoya clearly seems to be a player with great potential and could prove to be a brilliant winger, but 70 million euros is a lot of money for a player at this stage of his development. Arsenal won’t and shouldn’t agree to pay anywhere near that unless he has a particularly breakout start to 2026.

The north London side would also be better off signing a proven alternative to Martinelli and Trossard, who is good enough now to go straight into the first XI and shine.

Bahoya could be that player in a couple of years, but he would be a project for Arsenal, who would be far better served opting for a sure-fire fit for their final jigsaw piece.

So in should come Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, or even wantaway Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, as a hijack for Liverpool’s reported top winger target would instantly elevate Arsenal to even greater heights.