Arsenal ‘must sell’ £30m star to bring in PL star as Berta could use Trossard as ‘bait’

Arsenal ‘must sell’ Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer in order to make room on their wage bill for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Gunners have been extremely active in the summer transfer market so far with six signings already through the door and potentially more to come.

Viktor Gyokeres was the latest player to join last week from Sporting Lisbon and now Arsenal are likely to move some players on before looking for a left-sided wide attacker.

Journalist Charles Watts confirmed exactly that last week, he said: ‘Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

‘The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

‘So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.’

Widespread reports indicate that Crystal Palace star Eze is the next signing they want in at Arsenal with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing earlier this week that the Gunners will now have to negotiate a fee as they can no longer “pay the clause” in his contract.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the next 24 hours the disclose of Eberechi Eze will expire. So basically Arsenal from today on can’t go pay the clause and get the player. It will take a negotiation with Crystal Palace.

“According to my sources, this negotiation club to club has not started yet. In the last two days, someone said the negotiation started. I’m told that the negotiation club to club has not started yet. But sources at Crystal Palace expect Arsenal to arrive for Eze.

“Why? Because Arsenal have been in contact for months now with the agents of Eze, because Eze is very appreciated by Arsenal, because Arsenal still want to add the player if they will have the opportunity to.

“They spoke to the player several times and the player is also very keen on a move. So Palace expect Arsenal to arrive.

“Let’s see when let’s see how this conversation will go. Let’s so let’s see financially what they can do. But now the clause has 24 hours. Then the story is going to be over in the next hours basically for in terms of the release clause. It’s going to be over for the clause not for Arsenal, because Arsenal remain absolutely interested in the player.”

Earlier this week Football Transfers claimed that Arsenal are ‘preparing a first bid’ for Eze and ‘would consist of an upfront payment of £30m followed by a second instalment of £22m to be paid over the next two years.’

Crystal Palace are now ‘weighing up replacements for Eze – including a potential move for Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard’ and the Gunners will consider ‘using him as bait’.

And now GiveMeSport claim that Arsenal ‘must sell’ Zinchenko in order to bring in Eze as it will ‘fund their pursuit’ of the England international.

The report adds: ‘Not only would Zinchenko generate income in the way of a transfer fee, but Arsenal would be relieving themselves of a sizable contract, given Zinchenko earns £200,000 per week.

‘Combined, this would offer the Gunners the funds to pursue Eberechi Eze, who would be an incredible addition and immensely important asset to Arsenal’s attack.’