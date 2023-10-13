Arsenal told they must splash out £140m on Prem duo in January, with ‘key’ to winning title revealed

Kevin Campbell has told Mikel Arteta the two players he must sign in January to help Arsenal beat their rivals to the Premier League title.

The Gunners have got off to an excellent start this season. They have won six and drawn two of their eight league games and currently sit joint-top of the table with Tottenham.

There is a long way to go in the season, however, and the title race is still wide open, with Manchester City not far behind.

Mikel Arteta has made some good signings already this term. He has brought in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya (loan) and Jurrien Timber – although the latter is sidelined with a serious injury.

The manager is thought to be keen on bolstering his squad further in January, though, with a striker thought to be one of his priorities.

As previously reported by Football365, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top targets ahead of the winter window.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Man Utd have also been linked with Toney, though, so they will face competition for his signature.

Campbell thinks that signing Toney, along with Wolves winger Pedro Neto, could be the key to Arsenal winning the Premier League title this season. The duo will not come cheap, however, as the double deal could cost around £140m.

“Two players that we know can come in and hit the ground running are Toney and Neto,” Campbell said.

“£60m [for Neto]. You take Toney all day long, £80m. If someone says pay that and you win the title, then you pay it, don’t you.

“You get Neto as well. You solve the problem of the [Bukayo] Saka [backup] dilemma. And [Gabriel] Martinelli because Neto can play on that side as well.

“But Toney is the key. He offers that big and strong striker, who can cause Man City problems. We have seen him cause Liverpool problems.”

Campbell is not the only former Arsenal striker to discuss a possible Arsenal move for Toney. On Thursday, Ian Wright claimed Toney could be the ‘last piece in jigsaw’ for the Gunners.

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season. Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away,” Wright said.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games.

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

