Arsenal must win these five matches to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title

Arsenal may be considered outsiders in the Premier League title race against Liverpool and Manchester City – but winning these five matches may take Mikel Arteta’s squad to glory.

After finishing second last season, running out of steam in the final months of the campaign, Arteta signed the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to bolster his side.

And Arsenal have looked less fragile in 2023-24, recovering superbly from a Christmas stumble to become the league’s form side in the early months of 2024.

We’ve identified five matches that may define whether Arsenal win their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

For the full article, please click here.