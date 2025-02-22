Myles Lewis-Skelly made ‘daft challenge’ and this time it ‘was a red card’ for definite

Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a red card for the second time in his fledgling career

Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in defeat to West Ham, and has been slammed for his “fast challenge” which was worthy of a red card.

You have to give it to 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly, he’s not had a boring start to life as a senior professional. The left-back was given his first Premier League yellow card before even making his debut, for his warmup antics against Manchester City in September.

Erling Haaland perhaps not so politely demanded to know who the youngster was, so when Lewis-Skelly scored his first goal for Arsenal against the Citizens in February, he copied the striker’s celebration.

He has done far less popular things, such as twice being sent off, just 12 games into his Premier League career. The first – against Wolves – was rescinded, after being branded the “worst decision in Premier League history.” Arsenal were fined for their protests of that decision – the reaction somewhat understandable given the nature of the red card.

There will be no protests for Lewis-Skelly’s second red, for chopping through the back of West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus, when David Raya was way out of his goal and the Hammers had space to run into and likely attempt to lob the keeper.

Speaking on Final Score, Chris Sutton suggested Lewis-Skelly could have few complaints, stating: “I thought it was a red card. A really daft challenge.”

Indeed, Kudus might have been able to find the net, but he was also on the halfway line, so concluding from seeing someone so far from goal that the only logical next step is to rag them down is perhaps not the smartest. Daft is probably fair.

The reaction from some has been much more unkind, with the Arsenal man labelled “absolutely idiotic” on social media.

The left-back will miss the midweek trip to Nottingham Forest, who could conceivably find themselves level on points with the second-placed Gunners by the end of that match.

