Arsenal named as ‘probable Premier League destination’ for Liverpool star in shock transfer

Arsenal are the ‘probable Premier League destination’ for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but it looks like they will finish as runners-up for the third season in a row.

Arsenal have been hit by a number of injuries in attacking areas at a key phase of the season with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka all missing, while Gabriel Martinelli returned over the weekend.

The Gunners have been playing midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift centre-forward in recent weeks after they failed to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window.

They did make a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins but decided not to pursue a deal further after their Premier League rivals demanded more money.

But, regardless of their need for a striker after Jesus’ injury in January, it has long been a position that fans and pundits have urged the club to improve.

Arsenal have had little issue scoring goals in the main this season but they lack a focal point or a goalscoring striker to make a difference in tight games, especially against top sides.

And now a report in Spanish website Fichajes claims that Arsenal have been named the ‘probable Premier League destination’ for Liverpool striker Nunez – who has scored seven goals in all competitions this season – and the Reds could cash in.

The Uruguayan’s ‘future seems to be far from Liverpool, although his next destination could be in the Premier League’ with Nunez ‘living out his final months’ as a Reds player.

Fichajes add:

‘The attacker’s future could remain tied to the Premier League. Mikel Arteta has expressed interest in signing him to Arsenal, believing his physical strength and attacking ability could bring a different profile to his squad. ‘However, should he move to London, he wouldn’t be guaranteed a spot as an undisputed starter, as the Spanish manager is confident in his current attacking system and sees Núñez as another option in the rotation. ‘Liverpool, for their part, haven’t ruled out cashing in on his transfer. The investment made in the striker was considerable, and given his slumping performance, a summer sale would allow the club to strengthen other positions. Although no formal offer is yet on the table, Arsenal’s interest could translate into negotiations in the coming months.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann reckons Nunez would fit in perfectly at Arsenal and would help out the Gunners’ other attacking players.

Hamann told Prime Casino: “The only real question mark I have about Arsenal’s squad is the centre forward position. And I think even Darwin Nunez, I think Nunez would be gold for Arsenal. Because I think if you’ve got somebody up top who bullies defenders, who draws defenders in, he always gets the attention of two or three defenders.

“Obviously, he’s a big unit. He’s quick. The game changes. If you’ve got somebody up top with a physical presence, with pace, it’s a different ballgame.

“They always find space, Arsenal, but it also makes it easier for the likes of Saka and Martinelli and Odegaard when they get into these pockets because quick players stretch teams. They simply haven’t got it. I think even a Nunez would be a brilliant addition to the squad, but it’s too late for that now and they have to make do with what they have.”

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Pallister thinks Nunez’s forceful tackle of Kyle Walker-Peters in Liverpool’s last game could have been a red if he’d caught the Southampton defender “differently”.

Pallister told Spaceport Sweden: “Looking back to Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday, I think if Darwin Nunez would have caught Kyle Walker-Peters differently I think that could have been a red card.

“He didn’t really follow through, though, but there was intent there. I think he wanted to make the foul and give him a whack, so I think the yellow was the right call. He does have that in his locker – we’ve seen it before where he can get agitated and annoyed and make a silly tackle.

“When you’re under the pressure that he is, especially when Liverpool were a goal down, he’s got to start learning his responsibility. He scored a good goal, though, and gave the reporters a little ‘shush’, but it’s clear to me that he’s still got some growing up to do and needs to understand what it means to play for Liverpool in those moments.”

