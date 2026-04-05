Arsenal have been told that they need “help” from Chelsea if they are to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have had a troublesome couple of weeks, with Mikel Arteta‘s side suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Arsenal were deservedly beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, and then the Premier League leaders were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

These results have ended Arsenal’s Quadruple hopes, but they can still win the Premier League and/or Champions League this season.

Arsenal are currently nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but they still need to play second-placed Man City, who have a game in hand.

And pundit Tony Cascarino thinks Man City “will beat” Arsenal when they clash later this month, while the Gunners need “help” from Chelsea to win the title.

“I would say if you ask me today and Arsenal have to go to the Etihad and get a victory, I think City will beat them,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

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“I think eight out 10 times at the moment City would beat Arsenal.

“I think it’s really important that Chelsea who City play next away that Chelsea get some sort of result for Arsenal.

“I think they need a bit more help from other teams. I don’t see Arsenal winning every game, I just don’t.

“I think all Arsenal fans will be shell-shocked today at what they’ve witnessed. There a good side, we know they are.

“They’ve led the way all season but for this period of the season to then look vulnerable that would be a concern.”

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Former Arsenal star Kieran Gibbs, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Arteta needs to change how he plans to use teenager Max Dowman during the run-in.

“I think he looks ready, he’s not a player who really plays the occasion he plays the game with what’s in front of him,” Gibbs said.

“That’s why he’s such a special talent because he has the ability to take in a lot of information and have his speed of thought and execution is so high to at least get into the opponents box or get a corner.

“That is what he’s been so good at. Will he go and put him in in these next few Champions League and Premier League games when he’s used a certain formula that hasn’t involved him as much up until this point?

“For me no. I don’t think he will rely heavily on him. He’ll probably get him in the squad and get him involved and put him in if he really needs to if they’re trying to find an answer and they just can’t.

“I think that’s how he’ll be used. But, at the same time he himself has made a case to play in these big games.”

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