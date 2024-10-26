Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has told the club they “need” to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who could become an “absolute superstar” at the Emirates rather than with Real.

The Gunners are being linked with a number of top forward stars from across Europe at the moment. It’s believed they are concerned about their goal record. They’ve scored 15 goals in eight Premier League games this season.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has been linked with some of their rivals, such as Manchester City and Liverpool, but Gunners legend Petit has told them they need to be the side who lands the Brazilian star.

“Arsenal need to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid,” Petit told Genting Casino.

“He’s so underrated and gets overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

“He reminds me a bit of Sylvain Wiltord when I was at Arsenal. I really think he would be a star at the Emirates and be an amazing player who can play across all three positions across the front line.

“I know he was asked about Mbappe and Vinicius Jr the other day and he responded: ‘I am Rodrygo, look at what I did last season.'”

Petit feels that Real might not be getting the best out of Rodrygo because of the other attacking assets they have, but Arsenal could be the please he unveils himself as one of the best in the world.

“This guy is so underrated and perhaps he feels like is being overshadowed at Real Madrid,” Petit added.

“In any case, he could be an absolute superstar for Arsenal and I rate him very much. He scores goals, gives assists and gives great energy on the pitch.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Liverpool, Tottenham, McNeil, Howe, El Clasico

👉 One clamour for every Premier League club: fans demand Arsenal teen and £37.2m Man Utd forward start

👉 Ranking the Emirates showdown injuries by significance: all-Arsenal top three makes Liverpool favourites

Last season, Rodrygo scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions. This season, while he has three goals and two assists, he’s being beaten in both of those metrics by Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

At Arsenal, he may have more chances to do it himself, rather than having to cater to team-mates who may be perceived as more important.

READ MORE: Arsenal readying move for Harry Kane replica with ‘guarantee’ of goals for Mikel Arteta