Arsenal need ‘special players’ as Keown is ‘sure’ about where money will go this summer

Arsenal legend Martin Keown is “sure” which areas the Gunners will improve this summer, and feels that needs to happen as “special players” can “finish things off”.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons. Now 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool, again in second, finishing there again seems the best the Gunners can hope for.

For the last two seasons, they have looked genuinely capable of winning the title. This season, they have fallen away from that, with injuries to important assets such as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz not helping things.

Arsenal legend Keown, who won the league three times with the club, also came runner up on a few occasions, and feels recruitment up top is required for the next step to be made.

“Some people are lucky and the road to success is a straight line. Not for this Arsenal group,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“I’ve been in a similar situation. Three years on the bounce we finished behind Manchester United and you have to ask yourself the questions. You have to have a strong group and I think Arsenal have got that. The foundations are there.

“And then of course it’s the calibre of the players. There will be purchases in the summer. But it’s been tricky for the back end of the season where you’ve had four or five strikers that are not available. Then it looks like you should have bought one, which is kind of a hindsight situation.

“But looking back to last year, Arsenal were scoring buckets full of goals. So that seems to be the obvious areas, in the creative wide positions and down the middle, I’m sure that’s where Arsenal will invest in the summer.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Real Madrid quartet facing ban for Arsenal clash over ‘indecent conduct’ ‘did nothing wrong’, insists Ancelotti

👉 Arsenal beating ‘half of Europe’ to La Liga star after making ‘firm offer’

👉 Arsenal ‘submit offer’ for ‘astronomical investment’ as Arteta looks to break British transfer record

“There’s a lot of good about Arsenal. A lot of teams would look at Arsenal and say, ‘I wish we had their defence, their goalkeeper and their midfield’.

“It’s just the icing on the cake now is getting those special players, that X-factor player to finish things off and win titles.”

Some big names have been linked with the Gunners of late, so they will hope they can get some top players through the door to help with the title push next term.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Liverpool to do battle for 6ft6in Italian striker with ‘auction’ expected