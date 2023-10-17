Arsenal ‘nervous wreck’ reveals Arteta’s plan amid Neville criticism; hints at post-Gunners transfer

Arsenal goalkeeper has spoken out on his performance against Manchester City after Gary Neville suggested he looked like a “nervous wreck”.

The Gunners signed Raya from Premier League rivals Brentford during the summer transfer window. He joined them on an initial loan deal and they could sign him permanently for £27m next year.

Aaron Ramsdale has done very little wrong over the past couple of seasons but Raya has swiftly dislodged him to become Mikel Arteta‘s new first-choice goalkeeper.

Ramsdale is a great shot-stopper but Raya is a far better ball-playing ‘keeper and he is suited to Arteta’s preferred style of play.

Raya looked a bit shaky during Arsenal‘s 1-0 win over Man City before the international break and he was fortunate that his lax play did not result in a goal being conceded.

Man Utd legend Neville claimed during the game that Raya looked like a “nervous wreck” but the Spain international is simply doing what Arteta is “telling” him to do.

“It’s something I have internalised, but it’s also the coach’s orders,” Raya said in an interview with The Athletic.

“What he doesn’t want is for us to start hitting balls — we have to invite a player (opponent to press) to come out a little bit. I’m the free man, and once a striker or someone jumps me, that leaves a free man on the pitch, and we have to look for superiority. That’s the way the coach tells me to play.

“The fans aren’t used to us goalkeepers having the ball for a long time and if they (the opponents) don’t press, you have to wait for the moment to pass the ball.

“It’s a risk that we take, but I take the responsibility that if, one day, there’s a mistake I’ll raise my hand. There’s no way around it.”

Raya has also insisted that there are “no problems” between himself and Ramsdale as they are “mates”.

“The relationship? It’s very good,” Raya added. “At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.

“We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down (he does the same). We train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well.

“I don’t like to look to the future, I like to look at the day-to-day… but the perfect end would be to win a title with Arsenal, to be called up to the national team for the European Championship, and to have a good tournament.”

When asked about a future transfer to La Liga, Raya answered: “Would I like to play in La Liga? Yes, of course… but at the moment I’m at Arsenal, I’m very happy, and we’ll see what happens in the next few years.”

