Arsenal: Neville blasts ‘absolutely embarrassing’ Gunners star in win over Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville hit out at “absolutely embarrassing” Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes in their 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners took an early lead through Kai Havertz with Mikel Arteta’s side surviving wave after wave of Liverpool attacks to get a valuable three points at Anfield to go top of the Premier League.

During the early stages of the match, Arsenal defender Gabriel went down holding his face after a collision with Liverpool striker Alexander Isak.

Gabriel wanted to see Isak punished for the incident by referee Andy Madley but replays showed that Isak’s arm hit the Arsenal star in the chest.

And Neville hit out at Gabriel for “letting himself down” and being “absolutely embarrassing” after the collision with Isak.

Neville said while on Sky Sports commentary: “He does let himself down at times.

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“I love his fire, his passion and his tenacity. But there’s a push into his upper chest and he goes down holding his face.

“It’s absolutely embarrassing. He needs to stop doing that.”

Speaking after the match on the Gunners’ performance, Neville added: “It was a defensive masterclass from Arsenal.

“Andoni Iraola will be upset, he will feel like his team have given everything, but the champions have turned up in a season of uncertainty, sabotaged by the Man City saga.

“They can only do the job they continue to do and that puts them right in the driving seat.

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“Those Arsenal fans will travel back to London tonight absolutely over the moon. What a tough place this is to play football and they’ve come and conquered it.”

Arteta: It’s a proud moment for everybody attached to Arsenal

It was Arsenal’s first win at Anfield since 2012 and Arteta revealed how “proud” he was of his team in the aftermath of the game against Liverpool.

Arteta told reporters at full-time: “So happy, so proud, full of energy. What can I say – it’s a proud moment for everybody attached with the football club. It’s been 14 years waiting for this moment, and we did it in very special circumstances after the defeat against Fleetwood in a way we didn’t deserve four days ago.

“And now having to come to Anfield, making sure everybody is convinced, prepared and ready to navigate a football match, that is going to have very difficult moments, some big opportunities and when they come, you need to be ready to grab them. What the boys have done is remarkable.”

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